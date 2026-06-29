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China, Russia Send 15 Bombers And Other Aircraft Near Japan

Jun 29, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Chinese and Russian bombers and other military aircraft flew around Japan on June 27, prompting Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to describe the joint activity as a show of force directed at Japan.

"Repeated joint flights by bombers from the two countries signify the expansion and intensification of their activities around our country, and we have no choice but to regard them as a show of force against Japan," Koizumi said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Chinese and Russian bombers carried out a long-distance joint flight around Japan on June 27.

Several Chinese fighter jets and Russian patrol aircraft were also seen flying in the area in the afternoon, bringing the total number of bombers and other aircraft confirmed around Japan in the series of movements to 15.

No violation of Japanese airspace was reported, but the government conveyed serious concern to both countries.

It was the first confirmed joint China-Russia flight since December last year.

Source: TBS

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