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Nozomi Shinkansen to Add Supreme Class Private Rooms Above Green Car

Jul 08, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A new top-tier seating category above Green Car will be introduced on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen, offering private rooms and semi-private seats with customizable lighting, air conditioning and reclining features.

The new service, called Supreme Class, will be positioned as the highest class on the Nozomi Shinkansen. Each trainset is expected to have two private Cabin rooms and six semi-private Seat spaces.

A preview of the new interior showed passengers entering the private area by tapping an IC card. The seats are designed to feel soft and enveloping, with finely adjustable backrests and footrests that allow passengers to recline deeply and relax.

A built-in tablet lets passengers customize the lighting and air conditioning to their preference, creating a private space inside the train. Drinks and light meals can also be ordered for an additional fee.

"Private rooms offer a high degree of freedom, so customers can use them for a wide range of purposes and situations," said Eiji Miyauchi, head of West Japan Railway's Shinkansen planning department. "We hope families with children will use them, as well as business travelers for web meetings and negotiations."

The fare for a one-person Cabin between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka will start at 42,100 yen when booked through EX reservation.

Supreme Class will be introduced gradually on N700S series trains, with Cabin rooms becoming available from October.

Source: KTV NEWS

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