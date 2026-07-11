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Single Pacific Saury Priced Above 210,000 Yen at First Auction

Jul 11, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - The first Pacific saury of the season landed in Hokkaido fetched a record 1.112 million yen per kilogram at an auction in Sapporo on July 10, with one fish later displayed at a retail price of 216,000 yen.

The auction price surpassed the previous record set in 2025, making it the highest ever paid at Sapporo's first Pacific saury auction.

The buyer said the fish appeared slightly plumper than usual and was likely to contain a good amount of fat. "I think it will be delicious," the buyer said.

Pacific saury landed for the first time this season in Kushiro, Hokkaido, also attracted attention on July 9, when the fish were displayed at a store for 88,880 yen each.

A customer asked how many fish were available and was told there were six. The customer immediately agreed to buy all of them, spending more than 500,000 yen.

The buyer, who runs a seafood-related company, said the fish were purchased as a treat for employees. "I wanted everyone at the company to eat them and feel encouraged to keep working hard," the buyer said.

The company soon held a Pacific saury sashimi party. Employees said the fish did not contain much fat but still tasted good.

Pacific saury caught in 2026 are said to be relatively large, similar to those landed in 2025. The main fishing season is expected to begin in August.

Source: FNN

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