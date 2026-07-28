News On Japan
Food

Kyoto's 3,000-Yen Melons Hit Peak Season

Jul 28, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - Shipments of Kyotango Melons, a luxury fruit known for its juicy texture and refined, rich sweetness, have reached their seasonal peak in Kyotango, Kyoto Prefecture.

In the city's Amino district, 10 farming households cultivate high-quality melons across about 3 hectares, taking advantage of the wide temperature differences between morning and evening and the area's well-drained soil.

The melons are grown in greenhouses using a method that allows only one fruit to develop on each plant. Farmers carefully tend each melon and harvest them individually by hand.

Favorable weather in early spring has produced an excellent crop this year, with high sugar content and a smooth texture, according to local growers.

Kyotango Melons that meet strict quality standards will continue to be shipped until around early August. They are sold at direct-sales outlets and mainly across the Kyoto, Osaka and Kobe region as gifts, with each melon priced at around 3,000 yen.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Kumamoto

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at around 4:27 p.m. on July 28, registering the highest level of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale and prompting a tsunami advisory for coastal areas.

Japan Braces for Typhoon No. 13

Typhoon No. 13 is forecast to move north at violent strength through the weekend, while torrential rain, sudden thunderstorms and dangerous heat threaten wide areas of Japan on July 28.

51 Foreigners Including Five Japanese Detained in Laos

Authorities in Laos have detained 51 foreign nationals, including five Japanese men and women, on suspicion of involvement in an online fraud operation selling furniture and home appliances.

Are Japanese Temples Up For Sale?

Temples that have long shaped Japanese life and culture are increasingly closing and being put up for sale as falling numbers of parishioners and a shortage of successors leave many religious institutions unable to continue operating.

Typhoon No. 13 Forecast to Intensify

Typhoon No. 13, which formed on the afternoon of July 27, is expected to intensify rapidly into a violent storm as it draws in clusters of highly developed clouds, though forecasts remain sharply divided over whether it will eventually approach Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Kyoto's 3,000-Yen Melons Hit Peak Season

Shipments of Kyotango Melons, a luxury fruit known for its juicy texture and refined, rich sweetness, have reached their seasonal peak in Kyotango, Kyoto Prefecture.

What Is the Difference Between Nama Wasabi and Hon Wasabi?

Wasabi, an essential condiment on Japanese dining tables, is seeing rising demand as its popularity grows among foreign consumers drawn to its distinctive flavor and ability to enhance food.

Giant Dog Cafe Offers Tuk-Tuk Rides with Favorite Canine

A cafe where visitors can interact with nine giant dogs weighing more than 50 kilograms each is set to open next week in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, offering close encounters with the animals as well as dining excursions accompanied by a favorite dog.

Wolffia: The Next-Generation Superfood

A tiny aquatic plant known as wolffia is emerging as a potential next-generation protein source, offering rapid growth, high nutritional value and a significantly smaller environmental footprint than soybeans or beef.

Exclusive Look Inside Kura Sushi’s Premium Shinjuku Opening

Kura Sushi has opened its second premium conveyor-belt sushi restaurant in Tokyo, introducing a menu of higher-grade seafood and same-day deliveries from Hokkaido by bullet train as the company seeks to stand out in Shinjuku’s fiercely competitive dining market.

Ruby Roman Grapes Fetch 1 Million Yen at First Auction

A single bunch of Ishikawa Prefecture's premium Ruby Roman grapes sold for 1 million yen at the season's first auction in Kanazawa on Friday, putting the price of each grape at about 30,000 yen.

Curry Rice Price Index Drops

The average cost of preparing curry rice at home fell for the first time in two months as lower rice prices offset rising pork costs, while potatoes and onions are also expected to become cheaper.

Morning Market Heats Up As Starbucks Joins In

Japan’s breakfast market is gaining new momentum, with Starbucks launching morning offerings at some locations in May and a growing number of newcomers entering the increasingly lively sector.