KYOTO - Shipments of Kyotango Melons, a luxury fruit known for its juicy texture and refined, rich sweetness, have reached their seasonal peak in Kyotango, Kyoto Prefecture.

In the city's Amino district, 10 farming households cultivate high-quality melons across about 3 hectares, taking advantage of the wide temperature differences between morning and evening and the area's well-drained soil.

The melons are grown in greenhouses using a method that allows only one fruit to develop on each plant. Farmers carefully tend each melon and harvest them individually by hand.

Favorable weather in early spring has produced an excellent crop this year, with high sugar content and a smooth texture, according to local growers.

Kyotango Melons that meet strict quality standards will continue to be shipped until around early August. They are sold at direct-sales outlets and mainly across the Kyoto, Osaka and Kobe region as gifts, with each melon priced at around 3,000 yen.

Source: YOMIURI