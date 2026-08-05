Betting on Bananas in Okinawa

NAHA - A banana grower in Okinawa is working to transform the fruit into a major local industry after recognizing the potential of a market that depends almost entirely on imports despite strong consumer demand.

Bananas rank first among fruits in Japan by consumer spending, but most of those sold domestically come from overseas. Japan imported about 1.06 million tons in the last fiscal year, according to trade statistics, while domestic production has remained at only about 100 to 200 tons annually in recent years, accounting for less than 0.02% of imports.

Makoto Hayashi, who grows bananas in Tomigusuku, is seeking to change that imbalance. Known online as Makoyan and the Banana Uncle, Hayashi wants locally grown bananas to develop into an Okinawan industry comparable to sugar cane.

Hayashi cultivates Apple bananas, a variety used mainly for processing that is known for its high sugar content and moderate acidity. The sweetest parts can reach a sugar content of about 25 degrees Brix, while retaining a refreshing, apple-like tartness.

Okinawa's subtropical climate is suited to growing bananas, but the prefecture is also vulnerable to typhoons and other natural disasters. As a result, few farmers specialize exclusively in the crop.

Hayashi said many growers cultivate bananas alongside fruit trees or other agricultural products, regarding any harvest that escapes typhoon damage as a fortunate bonus rather than a dependable source of income.

He began growing bananas about nine years ago while working in the construction industry. After being entrusted with the management of a construction company, he launched banana cultivation as a new business intended to support the company during slower periods.

Hayashi initially processed the harvested fruit into smoothies and sold them from a corner of a tourist facility. However, limited banana yields led him to shift the business toward tacos, and he opened a new restaurant in 2019.

The restaurant was later forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic. Although he continued selling banana smoothies, Hayashi decided to leave the construction company because he did not want his expanding business venture to become a burden on it.

He handed management of the company to his younger brother and committed himself fully to bananas, determined to continue until the venture succeeded. The decision brought financial hardship, and Hayashi sold his car, motorcycle and other possessions as he tried to make a living entirely from the business.

Despite the uncertainty of the pandemic, he remained convinced that bananas offered significant possibilities.

"Bananas are absolutely full of potential," Hayashi said, describing that realization as one of the main reasons he became deeply involved in the fruit.

Determined to keep moving forward, Hayashi obtained support through a national subsidy program for small and midsize businesses and purchased a food truck.

He expanded his activities by presenting himself as the Banana Uncle on social media, attending community events and opening temporary sales outlets at commercial facilities.

His signature smoothie is made only with Apple bananas and milk, without added sugar. Customers have responded favorably to its strong banana flavor and natural sweetness.

Hayashi's broader goal is to establish bananas as an important Okinawan industry. He estimates Japan's banana market at about 100 billion yen, with more than 95% of demand supplied by imports.

"If we could capture just 1%, that would amount to 1 billion yen," Hayashi said.

He plans to study banana-growing cycles to identify harvest periods that are less vulnerable to typhoons. He also hopes to encourage residents to grow bananas as a side business, with his operation purchasing their harvests and helping raise household incomes across the prefecture.

"I want to spread banana cultivation throughout Okinawa and help increase the income of each resident," Hayashi said. "I also want to use bananas to make Okinawa yellow and happy and bring smiles to children's faces."

Hayashi was appointed a Tomigusuku Ambassador in fiscal 2023 to promote the city's attractions. He continues to promote the appeal of bananas while pursuing his vision of making the fruit a new symbol of Okinawa and creating an agricultural industry that residents can join alongside their regular work.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV