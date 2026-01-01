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Giant Dog Cafe Offers Tuk-Tuk Rides with Favorite Canine

Jul 22, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - A cafe where visitors can interact with nine giant dogs weighing more than 50 kilograms each is set to open next week in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, offering close encounters with the animals as well as dining excursions accompanied by a favorite dog.

The giant-dog interaction cafe, named Twins, was established following requests from customers at a traditional Japanese house restaurant operated by the owners.

Many visitors came not primarily for the food, but to meet the restaurant's resident dogs, prompting the operators to create a place where people could spend time with them whenever they wished.

At the new facility, the dogs are large enough to almost completely cover a person lying among them. Visitors can pet and play with the nine animals, all of which weigh more than 50 kilograms.

Customers will also be able to choose a favorite dog and travel with it by tuk-tuk to the restaurant, where they can enjoy a meal together.

An operator said there has been a noticeable boom in dog-related attractions and growing public interest in large breeds.

The business is also planning tours in which participants travel around the area with the dogs and visit local shops. The operators hope the project will showcase the appeal of giant dogs while helping promote Tondabayashi and revitalize the surrounding community.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

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