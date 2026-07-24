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What Is the Difference Between Nama Wasabi and Hon Wasabi?

Jul 24, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Wasabi, an essential condiment on Japanese dining tables, is seeing rising demand as its popularity grows among foreign consumers drawn to its distinctive flavor and ability to enhance food.

Many people in Japan appear to acquire a taste for wasabi only after reaching adulthood. In a ranking by food media outlet Macaroni of foods people learned to enjoy as adults, wasabi placed first, followed by liver and celery.

Wasabi is commonly served with sushi, sashimi and other dishes because it reduces the heavy sensation caused by fatty foods while bringing out the natural umami of the ingredients, according to Miai Kaneko, head of the Japan Wasabi Association.

Tube-shaped wasabi products sold at supermarkets are often labeled either "nama wasabi," meaning fresh wasabi, or "hon wasabi," meaning real Japanese wasabi, but the terms do not necessarily mean the same thing.

Under standards used by food manufacturer S&B Foods, a tube labeled hon wasabi is made entirely from Japanese wasabi and carries a suggested retail price of 237 yen. Its nama wasabi product contains at least 50% Japanese wasabi, with ingredients such as horseradish making up the remainder, and has a suggested retail price of 151 yen.

Industry labeling standards provide an additional distinction. According to the Japan Processed Wasabi Association, products labeled as using hon wasabi must contain at least 50% Japanese wasabi, while those labeled as containing hon wasabi may have less than 50%.

Fresh wasabi itself is not particularly spicy when bitten into whole. Its characteristic sharpness develops when the plant is grated or thoroughly chewed, breaking down its cell structure and releasing the compounds responsible for its pungency, according to wasabi producer Kinjirushi.

Finely grating the root releases more of the natural heat and produces the familiar sharp sensation that rises through the nose.

For people who struggle with wasabi's intensity, Kaneko recommends placing it between two potato chips. The oil in the chips softens the heat while allowing the wasabi's flavor to stand out, offering a possible way for reluctant diners to develop a taste for the condiment.

Source: TBS

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