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Ruby Roman Grapes Fetch 1 Million Yen at First Auction

Jul 17, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A single bunch of Ishikawa Prefecture's premium Ruby Roman grapes sold for 1 million yen at the season's first auction in Kanazawa on Friday, putting the price of each grape at about 30,000 yen.

The bunch contained 33 grapes and weighed about one kilogram. It was certified as Tokushu G Class, the highest quality grade available for Ruby Roman grapes.

"Tokushu G, one kilogram. One million yen," the auctioneer announced as bidding reached the winning price.

Ruby Roman grapes were developed by Ishikawa Prefecture and are known for their large size, deep red color and premium status.

Seiki Tanaka, a managing executive at fruit retailer Ichifuji, said the company planned to take the grapes back to Tokyo. "We want everyone to learn just how wonderful these grapes are," Tanaka said.

The 1 million yen bunch is expected to be sold at a fruit shop in Mitaka, western Tokyo.

Source: TBS

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