News On Japan
Food

Curry Rice Price Index Drops

Jul 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The average cost of preparing curry rice at home fell for the first time in two months as lower rice prices offset rising pork costs, while potatoes and onions are also expected to become cheaper.

The decline comes as more than 20,000 food and beverage products are expected to rise in price for a second consecutive year.

The Curry Rice Price Index, calculated from the cost of ingredients and utilities needed to prepare the meal at home, averaged 361 yen per serving in May, according to Teikoku Databank. That was 3 yen lower than in April, while the year-on-year increase was the smallest in the past two years.

Falling rice prices have been a major factor in limiting the overall cost.

Akidai, a supermarket in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, has also seen rice prices decline. On July 14, a five-kilogram bag was priced at 3,200 yen before tax, or 3,456 yen including tax.

"This rice cost 3,980 yen before tax for five kilograms last year, so it has fallen by 780 yen," Akidai President Hiromichi Akiba said. "My impression is that prices have come down considerably."

Rice prices, which had been pushing up the Curry Rice Price Index, have continued to fall. The nationwide average retail price from June 29 through July 5 was 3,458 yen per five kilograms, the lowest level in about 18 months.

Teikoku Databank said lower rice prices are expected to offset increases in vegetable and meat prices caused by typhoons and hot weather, meaning the Curry Rice Price Index is likely to continue declining for the time being.

One shopper said, "I make curry often. It is cheaper than it was for a while, so that helps."

Another said, "When the price of rice, our staple food, settles down a little, it makes me feel more at ease. But compared with before, it is still a little expensive."

Akiba expects pork prices to continue rising because hot weather has slowed the growth of pigs, but said vegetable prices are likely to stabilize.

"Please don't worry. Potatoes and onions in Hokkaido are doing well so far," Akiba said. "Conditions are the best they have been in several years. Potato and onion prices will fall from the second half of August. It will be a little difficult until then, though."

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Imperial House Law Revision Clears Upper House Hurdle

A bill to revise the Imperial House Law was approved by an Upper House special committee on July 16, paving the way for its expected enactment on July 17.

Protest Held Against Japan Flag Protection Bill

A protest against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was held in Tokyo's Shibuya district on July 16 as public concern grew over a bill that would impose criminal penalties for damaging the Japanese flag.

Tobu Railway Introduces Walk-Through Facial Recognition

Tobu Railway has introduced walk-through facial recognition ticket gates at Ikebukuro and Kami-Itabashi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line, allowing registered commuters to enter without presenting a ticket or IC card.

Nichirei System Failure Disrupts KFC and Major Retailers

A system failure at frozen food giant Nichirei has disrupted shipments and logistics, raising the risk of product shortages and temporary closures at some Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants while also affecting major supermarket and retail chains.

Katsuragawa Selected for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

Officials from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have agreed to adopt the Katsuragawa plan for the Obama-Kyoto route of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension from Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture to Shin-Osaka.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Food NEWS

Curry Rice Price Index Drops

The average cost of preparing curry rice at home fell for the first time in two months as lower rice prices offset rising pork costs, while potatoes and onions are also expected to become cheaper.

Morning Market Heats Up As Starbucks Joins In

Japan’s breakfast market is gaining new momentum, with Starbucks launching morning offerings at some locations in May and a growing number of newcomers entering the increasingly lively sector.

Single Pacific Saury Priced Above 210,000 Yen at First Auction

The first Pacific saury of the season landed in Hokkaido fetched a record 1.112 million yen per kilogram at an auction in Sapporo on July 10, with one fish later displayed at a retail price of 216,000 yen.

Tokyo Wasabi Growers Keep a Rare Japanese Flavor Alive

Wasabi, a food ingredient native to Japan, has long been valued not only for enhancing the flavor of other foods but also for its reported antibacterial and antioxidant properties, making it an essential part of the Japanese table.

Mos Burger Wins Customers With Budget and Premium Menus

Mos Food Services, operator of the Japan-born hamburger chain Mos Burger, is riding a strong recovery, with sales surpassing 100 billion yen for the first time in the year ended March 2026 and both revenue and profit reaching record highs.

Impact of Japan’s Stricter Foreign Business Manager Visa Rules

A Nepalese manager of a busy Indian restaurant in Kodaira, Tokyo, says he fears for the future of his business after Japan tightened the requirements for foreign entrepreneurs seeking to stay in the country under the business manager visa.

Sushiro Opening Packs in 1,000 Customers on First Day

Sushiro, Japan’s leading conveyor-belt sushi chain, drew heavy crowds to a new outlet near Ayase Station in Tokyo on June 11, with the first day of business revealing both the brand’s strength and the pressure behind running a high-volume sushi restaurant.

The Hidden Logistics Behind Hit Frozen Food

Japan Access, Japan's leading general food wholesaler, is expanding the potential of food logistics with frozen-to-chilled processing, a system that stores products frozen and thaws them only when orders arrive before shipping them to retailers as chilled goods.