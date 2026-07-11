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Typhoon No. 9 Threatens Widespread Travel Disruptions

Jul 11, 2026 | News On Japan

NAHA - As of 6:25 a.m. JST on July 11, Typhoon No. 9 (Bavi) is expected to pass very close to Okinawa Prefecture's Sakishima Islands this morning, with airlines warning of further disruptions and transport operators urging passengers to check the latest service information before traveling.

The greatest impact is expected across the Yaeyama and Miyako island groups, where destructive winds, heavy rain and high seas are forecast to continue through the day. Authorities have warned that conditions could become dangerous enough to halt transport services with little notice.

Japan Airlines has canceled more than 100 domestic flights across Friday and Saturday, affecting nearly 20,000 passengers. The airline has identified routes serving Ishigaki, Miyako, Tarama, Yonaguni, Kumejima, Tokunoshima, Okinoerabu, Yoron and other Okinawa and Amami islands as the most likely to be affected, while additional delays and cancellations remain possible depending on the typhoon's track.

All Nippon Airways has canceled more than 160 flights through Sunday, with roughly 20,000 passengers expected to be affected. The carrier has advised customers to monitor flight status closely as operating conditions may change rapidly throughout the weekend.

Ferry services across the Sakishima Islands have also been suspended in many areas because of dangerous seas, leaving some travelers temporarily stranded until conditions improve. Public beaches, coastal parks and some port facilities have closed as a precaution.

No major disruptions had been reported on the Sanyo Shinkansen early Saturday, with JR West indicating services were operating normally. However, railway operators continue to advise passengers to monitor official updates, as weather conditions can change quickly.

Japan Post has also warned that cancellations of cargo vessels and aircraft could delay mail and parcel deliveries to Okinawa, with further disruptions possible if the storm's track changes.

Forecasters expect the typhoon to move north through the East China Sea after passing the Sakishima Islands before approaching eastern China later this weekend. Although the center is forecast to remain well southwest of Japan's main islands, strong winds, rough seas and transport disruptions are expected to continue across Okinawa through Saturday, and travelers are advised to confirm flight, ferry and rail services before departing.

Weathernews Typhoon Transport Information

ANA Domestic Flight Status

JAL Domestic Flight Status

Haneda Airport Notices

Nagoya TV News

ANN News YouTube

JR Central Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Status

FNN Prime Online

JR West Sanyo Shinkansen Status

JR Central Conventional Line Status

NEXCO Central Expressway Information

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Typhoon No. 9 Threatens Widespread Travel Disruptions

As of 6:25 a.m. JST on July 11, Typhoon No. 9 (Bavi) is expected to pass very close to Okinawa Prefecture's Sakishima Islands this morning, with airlines warning of further disruptions and transport operators urging passengers to check the latest service information before traveling.

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