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Nichirei System Failure Disrupts KFC and Major Retailers

Jul 15, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A system failure at frozen food giant Nichirei has disrupted shipments and logistics, raising the risk of product shortages and temporary closures at some Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants while also affecting major supermarket and retail chains.

Nichirei announced two days earlier that unauthorized access had caused a system failure, affecting frozen food shipments and logistics operations.

Japan KFC Holdings, which contracts Nichirei to deliver ingredients including chicken and potatoes, said some restaurants could run out of products or be forced to close temporarily.

Deliveries have also been delayed to major supermarket operator York Benimaru, leaving some boxed meals and bread products out of stock.

Don Quijote said certain products were also unavailable at some of its stores.

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