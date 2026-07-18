Sano Issues Level 5 Emergency Safety Order

TOCHIGI - Sano in Tochigi Prefecture issued a Level 5 Emergency Safety Order at midnight on July 18 after the Hata River, which flows through the city, exceeded the designated flood occurrence level following heavy rain.

The order covers 6,520 residents in 2,249 households across Shimohanedacho, Takahashicho, Konakacho, Kamihanedacho, Murakamicho, Namikicho and Mentoricho.

An Emergency Safety Order represents Level 5, the highest category on Japan's five-level disaster warning scale, and indicates that a disaster may already be occurring or is imminent.

Residents who have not yet evacuated or who remain in dangerous locations were urged to take the best possible action immediately to protect their lives.

Authorities warned that attempting to travel to a designated evacuation center at this stage could increase the danger. Residents were instead advised to move to the highest possible floor of their homes or seek shelter in a nearby tall, large and sturdy reinforced-concrete building.

Officials said there was no time to spare and urged people to move immediately to any elevated location that appeared less likely to be flooded.

Source: TBS