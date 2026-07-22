Russian Bomber Flies Over Sea of Japan for More Than 11 Hours

TOKYO - A Russian nuclear-capable long-range strategic bomber flew over international waters in the Sea of Japan for more than 11 hours, accompanied by an escort that included Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Russia's Defense Ministry said on July 21 as it released footage of the flight.

It said Russian bomber pilots also regularly operate over international waters in the Arctic Ocean, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea, claiming that all such flights are conducted in accordance with international rules.

The announcement marked the first time since January that Russia has publicized a solo Russian bomber flight over the Sea of Japan.

Russia conducts such missions regularly, and the latest flight is believed to be intended as a warning to Japan by demonstrating its ability to deploy strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons near the country.

Source: TBS