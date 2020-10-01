Officials in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward are asking people to visit a virtual version of the scramble crossing and the surrounding streets during the Halloween season.

In recent years, Shibuya has become the prime location for crowds of revelers who gather on the streets to show off their Halloween costumes.

But the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the officials to provide a virtual space recreating streets and buildings in Shibuya for Halloween.

Telecom giant KDDI and the tourism association in Shibuya say they will hold online events for the "Virtual Shibuya" from October 26 through 31. Popular artists and comedians are expected to take part.

People who want to join them are asked to download an app to move within the virtual space and participate in the events by controlling their avatars.

The scramble crossing near Shibuya Station is normally crowded with people during the Halloween celebrations.

Shibuya Ward Mayor Hasebe Ken says this will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate Halloween while staying at home, and he hopes many people will enjoy the virtual version of Shibuya.

秋も深まって10月に入ります。10月といえばハロウィーンですが、今年は少し様子が変わりそうです。 渋谷区・長谷部健区長：「ハロウィーンについては自粛をお願いしたい。夜通し騒ぐような、仮装して歩くような行為は避けてほしい」 例年以上に厳しい言葉で自粛を呼び掛けた渋谷区長。東京・渋谷のハロウィーンといえば「密」そのもの。騒ぎは夜通し続き、警察もフル稼働。今年はコロナ禍、例年通りとはいきません。 そこで、今年は渋谷区公認のイベントが。「ステイ・ホーム」ならぬ「ステイ・バーチャル」。仮想空間の渋谷をアバターで散策でき、音楽やお笑いのライブも行われます。 コロナ禍に「家で楽しむハロウィーン」とはどんなものか。例えば、味気ないマスクもハロウィーン仕様になりました。1日から、カボチャやオバケ柄のマスクがイオンの店頭やオンラインで販売開始。さらに注目なのはボックス。ハロウィーン気分を盛り上げる仮装グッズに、お菓子、ランタンなどハロウィーングッズが、ぎゅっと詰まった一箱。殺風景な部屋もボックスには装飾グッズもたっぷり入っているので、ハロウィン仕様に生まれ変わります。販売するのは、おもちゃやパーティーグッズを扱う卸問屋です。 今年はコロナで本場のニューヨークでさえもハロウィンパレードが中止に。日本最大級のカワサキハロウィンもパレードではなくオンラインになりました。どうにか自宅での需要を掘り起こしたいところ。ハロウィーンボックスは数量限定で販売されます。