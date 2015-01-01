Japan Post to sell part of Australia's Toll, booking $645m loss
By selling Toll's logistics and home delivery operations in Australia and New Zealand to Allegro Funds, Japan Post will assume several billion dollars worth of debt and log an extraordinary loss of about 70 billion yen -- or roughly $645 million -- for the fiscal year ended in March 2021.
The sale marks the latest chapter in the Japanese postal group's troubled ownership of Toll, which it acquired in 2015 for 620 billion yen in hopes of gaining international logistics know-how for fresh growth. The deal will force Japan Post, which is majority owned by the government, to reconsider its international strategy.
Japan Post, set to make an announcement on Wednesday, does not expect the sale to have a major impact on its net profit, believing most of the loss will be offset by more than 60 billion yen in tax reductions, the result of other factors.
Japan Post picked Nomura Securities and JPMorgan Securities Japan as advisers for the deal and began the process of selecting buyers in November. Toll's lackluster performance made the search difficult.
Toll suffered an operating loss of 10 million Australian dollars ($7.75 million) for the nine months through December, owing mainly to losses in the Australia-focused segment now being sold. This segment's operating loss reached AU$83 million, widening by AU$25 million from a year earlier. - Nikkei
NHK - Apr 21
The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.
insurancebusinessmag.com - Apr 21
Sales of life insurance products related to COVID-19 have reportedly surged in Japan, as the public is worried about the negative financial effects caused by contracting the disease.
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan Post Holdings will unload part of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings to an Australian investment fund for around 1 billion yen ($9.23 million), absorbing a massive loss in the deal, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 20
Toyota, which pioneered hybrid cars, on Monday unveiled plans for its first global line-up of battery electric vehicles as other carmakers have pulled ahead in electrification.
cgtn.com - Apr 20
For some observers, the 2018 arrest – and alleged rough treatment – of Carlos Ghosn, who had served as chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, signaled that "the bloom was off the rose" for Tokyo and Japan as a coveted international executive assignment.
Nikkei - Apr 18
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 17
Japanese fried chicken, or "Karaage," is in a period of Warring States, with a bunch of new stores opening nationwide, including 678 just last year!
washingtonpost.com - Apr 16
NAMIE, Japan — Japan has ambitious plans to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. Trouble is: It has no clear vision of how to get there.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
spglobal.com - Apr 15
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Kyodo - Apr 14
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Nikkein - Apr 14
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.