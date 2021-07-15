EU ban may speed up Japanese carmakers' EV push
The EU announced on Wednesday a plan to ban sales of new cars powered by gasoline and diesel by 2035.
The Japanese carmakers have special concerns, as they hold a competitive edge in hybrid vehicles, a class covered by the proposed ban.
They expect that the EU initiative would prompt them to revamp their lineups and accelerate their push to go fully electric.
They have already set new targets in response to global moves to cut greenhouse-gas emissions.
Toyota aims for 40 percent of its vehicles in Europe to be electric and fuel-cell powered by 2030. The remainder will be hybrids.
Nissan plans for its entire lineup for Europe and other major markets to be EVs and hybrids by the early 2030s.
Hybrids have both electric and combustion engines.
Honda has global plans to launch an entirely electric and fuel-cell lineup by 2040.
The companies say they are waiting to see if EU member states green-light a set of ambitious climate proposals.- NHK
Nikkei - Jul 16
Shimano's showroom at its headquarters in Osaka is a shrine to the technology that has made the company a household name in global cycling.
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday stressed that the company does not use any materials linked to human rights violations in the supply chain amid rising concerns over forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.
NHK - Jul 15
Japan's auto manufacturers are closely watching a move by the European Union to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
BBC - Jul 15
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn became an international fugitive after fleeing house arrest in Japan in 2019.
NHK - Jul 13
Officials from the Japan Fair Trade Commission are investigating the actions of some of the country's biggest energy providers.
Japan Times - Jul 13
As Japan plows ahead with its COVID-19 inoculation program, more vaccine-hesitant employees are voicing concerns over workplace discrimination and maltreatment stemming from their refusal to get jabs.
NHK - Jul 12
Major Japanese companies may halt the use of cotton from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The firms are reviewing their supply chains amid allegations that the material is produced with forced labor.
NHK - Jul 12
The price of used vehicles has soared in Japan, hitting the second-highest level in the past decade, last month.
Kyodo - Jul 12
Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a private-sector survey said their summer bonuses fell from last year, indicating that more Japanese people are feeling the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic hurting corporate earnings.
NHK - Jul 12
An unopened copy of Japanese game company Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" sold for a record 870,000 dollars at an auction in the United States on Friday.
Nikkei - Jul 11
Google's foray into fintech services in Japan threatens to drastically change the smartphone payment market, challenging PayPay and other leading cashless payment companies that are already struggling to win customers after offering big refunds.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has said it will start programs to support both the private and work-life of foreign workers at its convenience stores as part of efforts to retain them amid a labor shortage due to Japan's graying population.
Nikkei - Jul 08
Google is making a foray into financial services in Japan by acquiring a cashless payment company for between 20 billion and 30 billion yen ($180 million to $270 million), Nikkei has learned.
NHK - Jul 07
Japanese major convenience store chain Lawson is planning to offer wooden spoons to customers instead of single-use plastic ones. It is part of an effort to cut down on plastic waste.
Nikkei - Jul 06
China's cyberspace regulator deepened turmoil in the country's tech sector on Monday by announcing national security-related reviews of two more companies that recently listed in the U.S., a day after unveiling curbs on ride-hailer Didi Global in the wake of its $4.3 billion New York IPO.
Japan Today - Jul 05
The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday said it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.