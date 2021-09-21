Japan's land prices fell for second straight year amid pandemic
The margin of decline narrowed from 0.6% last year, with demand for residential land slightly improving.
Reflecting a drop in demand for hotels and shops due to the pandemic, prices of commercial land decreased, according to the data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
In the nation’s three largest metropolitan areas — Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya — the average land price edged up 0.1%, while that of the Osaka area only saw declines.
The survey covered average prices for all types of land nationwide, including commercial, residential and industrial, based on the value of 21,443 sites across the country.
A ministry official said land prices would bounce back from the fall only after COVID-19 subsides and people return to the streets. “We will monitor the influence” of the pandemic, the official said.
The average price of commercial land dropped 0.5% from a year earlier, a sharper decrease than 0.3% recorded last year, and 41 of the country’s 47 prefectures saw declines, compared with 36 prefectures in the previous year.
Japan Times - Sep 22
Japan Times - Sep 22
Subaru Corp. aims to start selling vehicles equipped with the equivalent of “level-2” autonomous technology, which can steer, accelerate and slow down on ordinary roads, in the second half of the 2020s, company officials said Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 21
WeWork Japan is expected to specialize in managing coworking offices, Nikkei has learned, moving away from directly leasing space to reduce its financial exposure while continuing to expand.
NHK - Sep 20
Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodle.
Japan Today - Sep 20
It’s been 10 years since Uniqlo’s global flagship store opened in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district.
Kyodo - Sep 18
A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday.
NHK - Sep 17
US information technology giant Google has launched its News Showcase service in Japan, enabling users to view news content provided by more than 40 publishers in the country.
Reuters - Sep 17
Japan's exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, although the pace of growth weakened.
WION - Sep 15
We're in a sign that corporate spending is perking up despite a wider hit to the economy from the pandemic of Coronavirus. Japan's core machinery orders have risen in July after a dip.
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's largest travel agency, JTB Corporation, has sold its headquarters and another building as it suffers from a prolonged travel slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways is increasing international flights to meet recovering travel demand in North America and Asia, the company announced on Tuesday.
Nikkei - Sep 14
Internet platform businesses like Google and Amazon, you would think, necessarily compete in a global market that spans national boundaries.
Japan Times - Sep 14
Australia’s competition regulator on Monday denied approval for an agreement between Qantas Airways Ltd. and Japan Airlines Co. to coordinate flights between Australia and Japan, saying it would reduce competition when coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted and international travel resumes.
Japan Times - Sep 13
After years of shock-and-awe stimulus, the Bank of Japan is quietly rolling back radical policies introduced by its bold chief Haruhiko Kuroda and pioneering controversial new measures that blur the lines between central banking and politics.
Business Insider - Sep 12
Grown in just one country in the world, one bunch of these Japanese grapes can sell for $90 to $450.
NHK - Sep 12
Sources say major Japanese mobile phone carrier KDDI is working with US venture firm SpaceX to launch a satellite communications service as early as next year.