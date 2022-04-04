As the pandemic drags on, more in Japan find solace in 'oshikatsu' devotion

“Oshikatsu,” a Japanese word meaning the act of enthusiastically supporting someone like an idol singer or actor that one feels particular devotion to, is increasingly taking hold in Japan.

Such activities — long monopolized by otaku, or people with an obsessive interest in Japanese pop culture such as anime and manga — have now become a part of everyday life for many people, with such fans increasingly interacting via Instagram and Twitter.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having gone on for more than two years, they are putting even more energy into oshikatsu, which gives them opportunities to think positively again and broaden their mind.

Writer Yoshiaki Yokogawa, 38, published a book with a title that translates roughly to “I, an otaku of handsome actors, seriously thought about what oshi means to mankind.” He explains that oshi is a shortened form of oshimen — in turn an abbreviation of “oshitai menbā,” meaning “a (group) member you want to support.”

The word began to be recognized widely in around 2010 along with the rising popularity of idol girl group AKB48, according to Yokogawa.

Novelist Rin Usami last year won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize literary award for her novel “Oshi, Moyu,” which translates as “Oshi on fire.” The novel attracted attention as it depicts a high school girl’s life falling apart after a male idol she follows becomes involved in a scandal.

While otaku who are obsessed with anime and idols tended to attract a negative impression in the past, Yokogawa says people began to have a positive image of them amid increased diversity of thought. ...continue reading