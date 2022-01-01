Kikugorō VII's 1973–1974 Shūmei and the Otowaya Family Art

In this video, we take a look at the name-taking ceremony or shūmei of Onoe Kikugorō VII, that began in October 1973 and concluded in December of the following year. During those 15 months, the new Kikugorō announced his new name in five different programs in three cities, presenting, together with the rest of the Otowaya, a massive sample of the acting traditions of the Kikugorō acting line.

The video is illustrated with images of the actual performances, as presented in the old magazine Engekikai, with the exception of the Minami-za kaomise, for which I had no materials available. The background music comes from the gidayū song Chō no Michiyuki.

Old Enough: the Japanese TV show that abandons toddlers on public transport

The Guardian - Apr 08

If you have looked at Netflix over the past few days, there is an overwhelming chance that you will have been bashed over the head by a weird-looking Japanese documentary.

Japan says to release 15 mln barrels of oil as part of IEA-led action

Reuters - Apr 08

Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

Smaller firms are now obliged to take steps to prevent power harassment

NHK - Apr 08

Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.

Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income

Kyodo - Apr 08

Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.

Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees

NHK - Apr 08

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.

Japan seeing signs of coronavirus resurgence, warns PM Kishida

Kyodo - Apr 08

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.

Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza

Nikkei - Apr 08

Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Japan F1 supplier aims to apply racetrack lessons to EVs

Nikkei - Apr 08

A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.

Toshiba to consider going private under new review panel

Nikkei - Apr 08

Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.

Japan starts fourth commercial whaling season since leaving IWC

seafoodsource.com - Apr 08

Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan's 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.

Japan Robot Peels Bananas Without Squashing the Fruit

VOA News - Apr 07

Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.

34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother

Japan Today - Apr 07

Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.

Japan arrests four of 'QAnon'-style group for vaccine protest

Reuters - Apr 07

Four members of a group said to be a Japanese version of QAnon, which has frequently protested against COVID-19 vaccinations, were arrested on Thursday for intruding on a clinic where vaccinations were taking place, media reports said.

Famed Japan manga artist Fujiko Fujio A dies

france24.com - Apr 07

Famed Japanese manga artist Fujiko Fujio A, known for beloved children's cartoons including "Ninja Hattori" and "Little Ghost Q-Taro", has died aged 88, local media reported on Thursday.

Japan says it will ‘lift entry ban on 106 countries,’ but tourists still can’t enter

Japan Times - Apr 07

A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will "lift the entry ban on 106 countries," causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.