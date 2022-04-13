Japan’s stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit

Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.

First-degree kinship is defined as children and parents, while second-degree kinship refers to siblings, grandparents and grandchildren.

Family members who need to take care of a resident of Japan who is ill, is having a baby or is in need of support in their day-to-day affairs.

Family members visiting a resident of Japan who is near death, or those coming to pay respects to a resident who has passed away.

Family members who need to accompany minors, or those who cannot travel on their own due to illness or other reasons.

While such visitors have technically been allowed since March 1, the Foreign Ministry had essentially refrained from issuing visas, since there was a 3,500 cap on the number of daily arrivals. The total number of arrivals allowed into Japan — including both Japanese nationals and foreign residents, in addition to newly arriving foreign nationals — was bumped up to 10,000 on Sunday, a significant increase from the previous cap of 7,000. With the cap now raised, the ministry has begun issuing visas to more visitors. ...continue reading