Japan’s stealth reopening: Parents of foreign residents get OK to visit
First-degree kinship is defined as children and parents, while second-degree kinship refers to siblings, grandparents and grandchildren.
Family members who need to take care of a resident of Japan who is ill, is having a baby or is in need of support in their day-to-day affairs.
Family members visiting a resident of Japan who is near death, or those coming to pay respects to a resident who has passed away.
Family members who need to accompany minors, or those who cannot travel on their own due to illness or other reasons.
While such visitors have technically been allowed since March 1, the Foreign Ministry had essentially refrained from issuing visas, since there was a 3,500 cap on the number of daily arrivals. The total number of arrivals allowed into Japan — including both Japanese nationals and foreign residents, in addition to newly arriving foreign nationals — was bumped up to 10,000 on Sunday, a significant increase from the previous cap of 7,000. With the cap now raised, the ministry has begun issuing visas to more visitors. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 11
Tokyo’s Narita Airport is virtually empty!
visitjapan - Apr 11
Japan’s mix of centuries-old traditions co-existing with innovative new technology and timely organization make it ideal to host all kinds of business events. Japan is truly a knowledge hub inspiring creative ideas.
Japan Today - Apr 11
The annual Sumida River fireworks festival in Tokyo, one of the biggest summer events in the country, has been canceled for the third year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.
Japan by Food - Apr 04
It’s springtime in Tokyo, which means it’s the season for all things sakura, aka cherry blossoms.