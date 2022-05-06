Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan
ロシア太平洋艦隊が日本海で最新の対潜水艦ミサイル発射演習 水中の目標命中と発表
NHK -- May 07
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
The ministry released a video that showed the launch from a corvette in the Russian Pacific Fleet. It said the latest version of the Otvet anti-submarine missile system hit an underwater test target.
The ministry says the Otvet system can fire various types of missile.
Russian media say the Otvet system has a firing range of up to 50 kilometers, and the missiles it launches fly at a maximum speed of Mach 2.5 and can travel underwater to a depth of 800 meters.
They also report that the system can be installed on corvettes, frigates and other types of warship.
Observers say the test launch was designed to act as a warning to countries such as Japan and the United States, with whom Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a widening rift.
ロシア国防省は日本海で最新の対潜水艦ミサイルの発射演習を行ったと発表し、映像を公開しました。 これがロシア国防省が公開した最新の対潜水艦ミサイル「オトベット」の発射演習の映像です。ミサイルは水中の目標に命中したとしていて、演習の間、太平洋艦隊の艦船15隻が周辺海域を一時封鎖したということです。 インタファクス通信によりますと、ミサイル「オトベット」の最高速度はマッハ2.5で、最大で水深800メートルの対象を攻撃可能だとしています。演習は対ロシア制裁を科す日米などをけん制する狙いもあるとみられます。 - TBS NEWS
Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan
NHK - May 07
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
NHK - May 07
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade
express.co.uk - May 06
Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.
express.co.uk - May 06
Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.
Kishida announces new sanctions on Russia
NHK - May 06
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.
NHK - May 06
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.
South Korea, Japan condemn Pyongyang for firing ballistic missile
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
Russia bans entry of Japan PM, 62 others indefinitely
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
Pope Francis, Japan’s Kishida discuss hopes for nuclear-free world
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
Japanese people protest against move to amend pacifist constitution
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
Japan's defense chief calls for 'active use' of combat drones
Nikkei - May 04
As unmanned aerial vehicles prove a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has signaled a growing interest in applications for combat drones.
Nikkei - May 04
As unmanned aerial vehicles prove a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has signaled a growing interest in applications for combat drones.
Japan and Thailand sign defense, economic agreement
washingtontimes.com - May 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia Monday with an announcement of a new defense agreement with Thailand and plans to improve economic relations between the countries.
washingtontimes.com - May 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia Monday with an announcement of a new defense agreement with Thailand and plans to improve economic relations between the countries.
Japan still divided on revising war-renouncing Constitution: survey
Kyodo - May 02
Half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Monday believe Japan needs to amend the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces, with the level of support almost unchanged from a year ago despite growing concerns over regional security.
Kyodo - May 02
Half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Monday believe Japan needs to amend the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution to clarify the legal status of the Self-Defense Forces, with the level of support almost unchanged from a year ago despite growing concerns over regional security.
Australian troops not welcome in Japan, says Okinawa governor
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
afr.com - Apr 29
The governor of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa says Australian Defence Force personnel are not welcome on the 150 islands he administers, as fears grow that rising tensions between China and US allies will lead to conflict in the region.
Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
interfax.com.ua - Apr 29
Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.
Tokyo protests over Russia's expulsion of Japanese diplomats
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Moscow over its decision to expel eight Japanese diplomats, the top government spokesman said Thursday, arguing Russia is fully responsible for the deterioration of bilateral relations.
Kishida unveils emergency package to tackle rising prices
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
Kishida talks with Zelenskyy, pledges more aid to Ukraine
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
Japan readies $48bn package to ease inflation pain
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.