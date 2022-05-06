Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan

Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry released a video that showed the launch from a corvette in the Russian Pacific Fleet. It said the latest version of the Otvet anti-submarine missile system hit an underwater test target.

The ministry says the Otvet system can fire various types of missile.

Russian media say the Otvet system has a firing range of up to 50 kilometers, and the missiles it launches fly at a maximum speed of Mach 2.5 and can travel underwater to a depth of 800 meters.

They also report that the system can be installed on corvettes, frigates and other types of warship.

Observers say the test launch was designed to act as a warning to countries such as Japan and the United States, with whom Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a widening rift.