Why does Japan have so few children?
BBC News -- May 08
Japan's number of children has been reported to be at its lowest since 1950.
There are just 14.6 million children in the nation under the age of 14, according to figures from Japan's internal affairs ministry.
Japan's falling birth rate and high life expectancy is putting pressure on public spending and resulting in labour shortages.
Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex
Kyodo - May 08
The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday.
Behind the Counter at a Local Japanese Miso Ramen Shop
Paolo fromTOKYO - May 07
I’m going behind the counter at a local family owned Japanese Ramen shop, Kakitagawa Hibari.
Autistic adults in Japan stay active in their communities, households
spectrumnews.org - May 05
Most autistic children in Japan grow up to live somewhat independently as adults, engage in community activities and form friendships, according to a new longitudinal study.
Climate and currents shaped Japan’s hunter-gatherer cultures
eos.org - May 05
The island prefecture of Hokkaidō, Japan’s second-largest island, has a rich cultural history of hunter-gatherers both on land and at sea.
Stonehenge exhibition explores parallels with Japanese stone circles
theguardian.com - May 05
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
Decreased frequency of small talk due to the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated mental health
docwirenews.com - May 04
Findings from longitudinal surveys of middle-aged and older people in Japan
Japanese Supreme Court chief justice vows to promote digital reform
Japan Times - May 04
Japan will promote digital reform of civil judicial procedures in a way that will broadly benefit the population, including those not used to information technology devices, Supreme Court Chief Justice Naoto Otani has said.
Almost Anyone Can Teach English in Japan
TheJapanChannelDcom - May 04
People who speak English as a second language are employed as English teachers in Japan. It's really common.
51% of children in Japan get 1st smartphone at elementary school age: poll
Japan Today - May 03
Children in Japan are receiving their first smartphones at an increasingly early age, with 51.6 percent of parents reporting giving them to their kids in elementary school, according to a recent survey.
Japan cracks down on online abuse with tougher penalties
Japan Times - May 02
With cyberbullying and other forms of online abuse gaining attention as an alarming social problem, the Japanese government is working to crack down on and prevent such acts with legislative amendments.
Tokyo's Minato Ward offers website information in 108 languages
NHK - May 01
Tokyo's Minato Ward has expanded a multi-language information service on its website to 108 languages from previous four. Around 17,000 people from about 130 countries live in the ward.
The problems of Japanese school rules
Nobita from Japan - May 01
It depends on each area and school, but generally speaking, Japanese schools have quite strict rules.
Survey: People in their 30s feel most lonely, isolated in Japan
Asahi - Apr 29
People in their 30s feel the most lonely and isolated of all age groups in Japan, while those in their 70s are the least likely to feel that way, a government survey showed.
Among the earliest in world: Pottery by hunter-gatherers in Japan
haaretz.com - Apr 29
About 14,000 years ago, prehistoric hunter-gatherers in southern Japan were making pottery. There are no signs whatsoever that the late Pleistocene inhabitants of Tanegashima Island had begun to settle down and grow food. They were foragers, hunter-gatherers and fishers, not farmers.
Japan's homeless trending older and long-term: survey
Japan Times - Apr 27
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
