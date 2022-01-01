Singapore, Thailand, U.S., Australia included in trial letting in small groups ahead of easing in June
外国人観光客の入国再開へ 月内に実証ツアー開始
Nikkei -- May 17
The Japanese government will begin a trial project this month on accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Tuesday, ahead of its broader easing of COVID-19 border control measures slated for June.
Small groups of tourists will be accepted from four countries -- the U.S., Australia, Thailand and Singapore -- to test the effectiveness of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The trial project will focus on package tours in which Japanese travel agencies manage participants' activities. Participants from the four countries will need to meet certain conditions, such as being triple-vaccinated, and travel agencies will need to accompany them on predetermined itineraries.
The government will develop guidelines for businesses on how to handle people coming to Japan based on the results of the project.
国土交通省は、外国人観光客の入国再開に向けて旅行会社による少人数の実証ツアーを始めると発表しました。 国交省は17日午前、海外から日本を訪れる少人数の実証ツアーを今月中に行うことを発表しました。 受け入れ対象は、感染拡大のリスクが低い国から来るワクチンを3回接種した人に限定し、旅行会社が行動管理を行います。 具体的にはアメリカやオーストラリア、タイ、シンガポールの4カ国が想定されています。 ツアーの結果を受け、ガイドラインを策定します。 政府は、新型コロナの感染が拡大して以降、観光目的での日本への入国を停止していますが、実証ツアーの結果を受けて来月の再開を目指しています。 - ANNnewsCH
Eating Traditional Buddhist Food and Staying Overnight in a Japanese Temple
Out of the bustling city and into the wilderness of Wakayama Prefecture, Shizuka experiences a day in the life of a Japanese Buddhist monk.
Across Japan by Bullet Train | Two-Day Shinkansen Travel
I traveled across Japan by bullet train from Hokkaido to Kagoshima in two days.
Inside Tokyo's Insane $36,000 Private Hotel Room
Tokyo's luxurious accommodation knows no limits. This time we go inside a private members club with a $39,000 fee, where members are rewarded with the ultimate luxury escape.
Japan looks to waive airport COVID tests for vaccinated travelers
The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.
Japan is set to open its doors in June, but some locals aren’t happy about it
As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent’s most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.
Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.
Riding on Japan’s Cheapest Overnight Train | Sunrise Express
Today, we are riding the extended Sunrise Seto Express from Tokyo to Kotohira.
Holiday destinations that will enrich your life
When was the last time you had a life-changing experience? You've spent the last years of your life stuck at home, urging to get out and travel, but were unable to because of the pandemic.
First Class Suite on the Japan’s Cute Ferry | Shinmoji to Osaka
The last time I took Hankyu Ferry, I tried First Class Royal. It was gorgeous. This time, I will try another option, First Class Suite.
Sweden? Japan? UK? Debates over who had a ‘good’ Covid won’t end
National Covid death rates are, inevitably, political. How could they not be when they are viewed as evidence for good or bad government on matters of life or death?
Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex
The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday.
The Japanese City with the Most Hot Springs in the World | Beppu, Japan
Beppu is the Japanese city with the most hot springs in the world.
Gov't confirms it will start accepting some foreign tourists in June
Japan will resume accepting some foreign tourists in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday, likely reversing a ban on their entry introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
Tsukiji Fish Market 2022 | Tokyo Japan Food Tour
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
