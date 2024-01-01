First Look: DisneySea's Fantasy Springs Hotel

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Tokyo DisneySea, known for its elaborate themes and enchanting attractions, is set to open its latest marvel, Fantasy Springs Hotel, a portal into a world of fantasy.

A sneek preview into this hotel masterpiece shows crystal chandeliers mimicking floating fairies, walls adorned with scenes of classic adventures, and "Mermaid Lagoon," an indoor pool designed to make you feel like you are swimming under the sea with Ariel herself.

Another standout feature is the "Enchanted Garden" restaurant, where diners can enjoy gourmet meals under a canopy of magical blossoms that glowed softly in the evening.

In the morning, guests are greeted by characters from their favorite Disney stories, making an unforgettable experience.

Source: ANN