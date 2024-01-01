Travel | Apr 24

First Look: DisneySea's Fantasy Springs Hotel

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - Tokyo DisneySea, known for its elaborate themes and enchanting attractions, is set to open its latest marvel, Fantasy Springs Hotel, a portal into a world of fantasy.

A sneek preview into this hotel masterpiece shows crystal chandeliers mimicking floating fairies, walls adorned with scenes of classic adventures, and "Mermaid Lagoon," an indoor pool designed to make you feel like you are swimming under the sea with Ariel herself.

Another standout feature is the "Enchanted Garden" restaurant, where diners can enjoy gourmet meals under a canopy of magical blossoms that glowed softly in the evening.

In the morning, guests are greeted by characters from their favorite Disney stories, making an unforgettable experience.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS

Shibuya Station's Gate Moves Closer to Hachiko Side

The "Shin-Minami Gate" at JR Shibuya Station is set to move 200 meters closer to the Hachiko side from July 21, providing direct access to the Saikyo Line and Yamanote Line.

Castle Stays for 1.26 Million Yen a Night

Marugame Castle in Kagawa Prefecture, known for its original Edo-period keep, now offers a unique accommodation experience termed "castle stay."

Toyama Tulip Fair Opens with Three Million Blooms

The annual Tonami Tulip Fair in Toyama has kicked off this year with a stunning expanse of three million tulips, attracting visitors from all over Japan and abroad, eager to experience the vibrant beauty of spring in full bloom.

POPULAR NEWS

Decoding U.S. 'Black Ship' Data Centers in Japan

Major American IT companies like Microsoft and Oracle have announced substantial investments totalling 4 trillion yen ($26 billion) in data centers in Japan, sparking concerns about digital sovereignty and AI development.

Former Host Pleads Guilty to Receiving 25 Million Yen from "Riri-chan"

A former host admitted to knowingly receiving approximately 25 million yen that had been deceitfully obtained by convicted scammer "Riri-chan," in a trial held on April 23.

Sakura Tree Collapses on Teacher at Kyoto Tourist Spot

A cherry tree located at one of Kyoto's busiest pedestrian streets, Sanneizaka, a main pathway to Kiyomizu Temple, suddenly fell at 11:45 AM on Tuesday, trapping a school teacher beneath.

Princess Aiko Attends Her First Spring Garden Party

The biannual Spring Garden Party, hosted by the Emperor and Empress, took place at Tokyo's Akasaka Imperial Garden on Tuesday, with Princess Aiko gracing the event, warmly engaging with the guests.

Tsukiji Market Site to Transform into 50,000-Seat Stadium

The site of the former Tsukiji Market is set for a major transformation, including a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people and a launch pad for flying cars.

FOLLOW US
         