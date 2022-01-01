Opting for a residence permit in Greece
This program is beneficial for non-EU citizens because it opens the way to great travel opportunities. In fact, it is also suitable for UK citizens who wish to enjoy the same benefits as residents of EU countries.
What Is a Greece Residence Permit?
A Greek residence permit allows an applicant to stay in the country for two years with access to all the related benefits. The status can be renewed every three years. Many people seek tax residency in the country because it allows them to benefit from a favorable taxation system. Read more detailed info on that provided by the experts of Immigrant Invest - https://immigrantinvest.com/residence-and-citizenship-greece-en/.
How to Obtain a Greek Residence Permit
A residence card can be given upon an investment program. There are several types of residence permits. For example, those who obtain the residency in Greece due to investment can get the following types of visas:
-
Schengen Visa — C (allows staying in the country for up to 90 days within six months)
-
National Visa — D (allows staying in the country for one year)
A resident permit will be a step toward obtaining citizenship in the country. Immigrant Invest has provided sufficient information on that - https://immigrantinvest.com/blog/how-to-obtain-greek-citizenship-en/.
Those looking for long-term Greek residency can opt for a golden visa. It gives a five-year Greece residency right away.
Like tax residency, it provides access to a favorable taxation system as well as great traveling, work, and business opportunities. The applicant can apply every five years to renew one’s residence card.
Investment Options
There are several investment options to choose from for those willing to apply for a Golden Visa for Greece. They include the following:
-
Purchasing a real estate property
-
Making a direct investment
-
Depositing funds in a Greek bank
The amount of money required for investment depends on its type. For example, it is enough to purchase property for the price of €250,000 or greater, while if you are willing to make a deposit in a Greek bank, it must be in the amount of at least €400,000.
Except for the investment, the applicants will also need to pay certain fees. A residence card can also be obtained by the family members of the applicant. Other requirements may also apply to the main candidate and one’s family members.
Which Option to Choose?
When it comes to obtaining a Greek residence permit, applicants have different options to pick from. It is essential to understand the differences between various programs. The essential conditions to keep in mind include:
-
The desired length of stay in the country
-
Available funds
-
The purpose of stay
-
Others
It may be difficult to decide what type of permission you wish to obtain. Specialists can provide you with the necessary support. Also, they will take care of collecting the required documents and applying with the responsible authority.
Conclusion
There are different options that you can consider when it comes to staying in Greece and taking advantage of other benefits, such as tax residency. The best opportunities are provided by Greece Golden Visa, but this option is available for wealthy candidates who are willing to spend a solid amount of money. By consulting experts, you will be able to avoid mistakes when choosing the right program and lots of hassle associated with the application procedure.
NHK - May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
japan-guide.com - May 25
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
Joey - May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Nikkei - May 20
Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.
timeout.com - May 20
Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.