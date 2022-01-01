Opting for a residence permit in Greece

Greece's residence permit provides its holders with a range of rights in the country. In particular, tax residency is given to those who stay in the country for over 183 days.

This program is beneficial for non-EU citizens because it opens the way to great travel opportunities. In fact, it is also suitable for UK citizens who wish to enjoy the same benefits as residents of EU countries.

What Is a Greece Residence Permit?

A Greek residence permit allows an applicant to stay in the country for two years with access to all the related benefits. The status can be renewed every three years. Many people seek tax residency in the country because it allows them to benefit from a favorable taxation system. Read more detailed info on that provided by the experts of Immigrant Invest - https://immigrantinvest.com/residence-and-citizenship-greece-en/.

How to Obtain a Greek Residence Permit

A residence card can be given upon an investment program. There are several types of residence permits. For example, those who obtain the residency in Greece due to investment can get the following types of visas:

Schengen Visa — C (allows staying in the country for up to 90 days within six months)

National Visa — D (allows staying in the country for one year)

A resident permit will be a step toward obtaining citizenship in the country. Immigrant Invest has provided sufficient information on that - https://immigrantinvest.com/blog/how-to-obtain-greek-citizenship-en/.

Those looking for long-term Greek residency can opt for a golden visa. It gives a five-year Greece residency right away.

Like tax residency, it provides access to a favorable taxation system as well as great traveling, work, and business opportunities. The applicant can apply every five years to renew one’s residence card.

Investment Options

There are several investment options to choose from for those willing to apply for a Golden Visa for Greece. They include the following:

Purchasing a real estate property

Making a direct investment

Depositing funds in a Greek bank

The amount of money required for investment depends on its type. For example, it is enough to purchase property for the price of €250,000 or greater, while if you are willing to make a deposit in a Greek bank, it must be in the amount of at least €400,000.

Except for the investment, the applicants will also need to pay certain fees. A residence card can also be obtained by the family members of the applicant. Other requirements may also apply to the main candidate and one’s family members.

Which Option to Choose?

When it comes to obtaining a Greek residence permit, applicants have different options to pick from. It is essential to understand the differences between various programs. The essential conditions to keep in mind include:

The desired length of stay in the country

Available funds

The purpose of stay

Others

It may be difficult to decide what type of permission you wish to obtain. Specialists can provide you with the necessary support. Also, they will take care of collecting the required documents and applying with the responsible authority.

Conclusion

There are different options that you can consider when it comes to staying in Greece and taking advantage of other benefits, such as tax residency. The best opportunities are provided by Greece Golden Visa, but this option is available for wealthy candidates who are willing to spend a solid amount of money. By consulting experts, you will be able to avoid mistakes when choosing the right program and lots of hassle associated with the application procedure.