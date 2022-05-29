High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday

Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.

Sunny skies prevailed across many places, bringing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius to a wide area.

Daytime highs reached 35.2 degrees in Takasaki City in Gunma Prefecture, and in Sano City in Tochigi Prefecture, topping 35 degrees for the first time this year.

Central Tokyo experienced its hottest day of this season, with a reading of 31.2 degrees.

The heat wave is projected to continue on Monday. Weather officials are advising people to drink water frequently to prevent heatstroke.