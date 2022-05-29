High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday
各地で今年一番の暑さに 全国初の“猛暑日”も
NHK -- May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
Sunny skies prevailed across many places, bringing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius to a wide area.
Daytime highs reached 35.2 degrees in Takasaki City in Gunma Prefecture, and in Sano City in Tochigi Prefecture, topping 35 degrees for the first time this year.
Central Tokyo experienced its hottest day of this season, with a reading of 31.2 degrees.
The heat wave is projected to continue on Monday. Weather officials are advising people to drink water frequently to prevent heatstroke.
May 29 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 29日は関東、東海を中心に気温が上昇し、東京では、2022年初めての真夏日となりました。 ...continue reading
Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
Japan launches trial to reopen for foreign tourists
NHK - May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
NHK - May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
Osaka in 2022
japan-guide.com - May 25
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
japan-guide.com - May 25
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
Taking 6,000 people on a weird day trip to Japan
Joey - May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
Joey - May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Inside Japan’s Most Expensive Treehouse: Million Dollar Hideaway
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7