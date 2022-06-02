Osaka's airport gets translation devices before foreign visitors arrive

Kansai International Airport in Japan is preparing to start welcoming foreign tourists from next week. To reduce the likelihood of communication problems, the facility's staff have been equipped with handheld translation devices.

The company marketing the Pocketalk device has given 250 units to the airport in western Japan which is close to the cities of Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe.

Pocketalk handles 70 languages. A user speaks into it and it generates a translation in audio and text using artificial intelligence.