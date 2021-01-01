Japan's oldest Chinese restaurant is latest victim of Covid-19 pandemic, closes doors after 138 years
straitstimes.com -- Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).
The restaurant's main branch, an institution of Yokohama's famous Chinatown, began bankruptcy proceedings at the request of creditors with total debt likely exceeding 300 million yen (S$3.17 million), according to research firm Teikoku Databank.
Founded in 1884 and catering to foreigners who settled in the port city during the Meiji Restoration, it claimed the title of the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Japan on its website.
The multi-storied flagship restaurant, just minutes from the main gates of Chinatown and famous for its authentic Cantonese cuisine, was a major draw to tourists from all over Japan and overseas alike.
Over 10,000 food items in Japan to see price hike in 2022: survey
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Shinsei Bank to raise interest rate tenfold on 6-month deposits
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.
Toyosu market to resume public viewings of tuna auction
NHK - May 31
Tokyo's largest food market is resuming public viewings of its famed tuna auction from Thursday after a five-month hiatus.
SoftBank's top executives pay slashed after historic vision fund loss
WION - May 31
SoftBank Group’s top executives Masayoshi Son saw steep cuts in their paychecks as the Japanese conglomerate marked a historic loss for its vision fund unit.
7 Factors That Account for Strong Investor Confidence in Singapore's Economy
newsonjapan.com - May 31
Why have investors started coming back to Singapore? It all has to do with the country’s exceptionally strong economic fundamentals.
Japan consumers wait months for washing machines, air conditioners
Nikkei - May 30
Home appliances remain in short supply across Japan due to the global semiconductor crunch and supply chain disruptions tied to Beijing's zero-COVID policy, as companies that have resumed production at factories in China say it will take time to reach normal operations.
Japanese consumers face more price hikes this summer
NHK - May 30
A private survey has found that food and drink manufacturers in Japan have raised prices or plan to increase them for over 8,000 items due to higher raw material costs.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers
South China Morning Post - May 27
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
NHK - May 27
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
