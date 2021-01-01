Japan's oldest Chinese restaurant is latest victim of Covid-19 pandemic, closes doors after 138 years

Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).

The restaurant's main branch, an institution of Yokohama's famous Chinatown, began bankruptcy proceedings at the request of creditors with total debt likely exceeding 300 million yen (S$3.17 million), according to research firm Teikoku Databank.

Founded in 1884 and catering to foreigners who settled in the port city during the Meiji Restoration, it claimed the title of the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Japan on its website.

The multi-storied flagship restaurant, just minutes from the main gates of Chinatown and famous for its authentic Cantonese cuisine, was a major draw to tourists from all over Japan and overseas alike.