BOJ Governor Ueda Discharged From Hospital, To Return To Work June 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for an infected liver cyst and is expected to return to work on June 23 while continuing outpatient care for about two weeks.

The Bank of Japan announced on June 19 that Ueda, who had been hospitalized for treatment of the infection, had left the hospital. He is scheduled to carry out official duties while undergoing outpatient treatment.

Ueda had been hospitalized since June 9 and missed the BOJ's monetary policy meeting held on June 15 and June 16, submitting his views in writing instead.

Ueda built his career as an academic rather than as a career bureaucrat, becoming a leading monetary policy scholar and professor at the University of Tokyo. He previously served on the BOJ Policy Board from 1998 to 2005, a crucial period when Japan was battling deflation and experimenting with zero interest rates and early quantitative easing.

He was appointed BOJ governor on April 9, 2023, succeeding Haruhiko Kuroda after Kuroda’s decade-long tenure. His appointment was notable because he was widely described as the first postwar BOJ governor to come from academia rather than the Finance Ministry or the central bank’s own ranks.

As governor, Ueda inherited the challenge of steering Japan away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy while trying to keep inflation, wages and growth on a sustainable path.

Source: テレ東BIZ