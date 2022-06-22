Ohtani hits two 3-run homers

In Major League Baseball, Japanese star Ohtani Shohei hit a pair of 3-run-homers in Tuesday's game. But even "Sho-time" couldn't help the Los Angeles Angels secure victory in extra innings.

Ohtani was at-bat as the designated hitter as the Angels faced the Kansas City Royals. A homerun in the sixth inning marked his 14th overall for the season.

Ohtani did it again in the 9th, tying the game 10 to 10. And a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning set his career record of eight runs in a single game.

But the Royals managed to eke out the win, 12 to 11.

Meanwhile, Ohtani is now in second place as designated hitter in the All Star vote for the American League.

Right now, the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez tops that list. The first phase of voting lasts through the end of this month.