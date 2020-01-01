Vienna ranked world's most liveable city; Osaka 10th

The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist published Thursday.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was not included this year after Russia invaded the country in late February, while Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over "censorship" and the impact of Western sanctions.

Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, according to the report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Japan's Osaka and Australia's Melbourne shared the 10th place. France's capital Paris came 19th, 23 places up from last year. The Belgian capital Brussels was 24th, just behind Canada's Montreal.