Nintendo's Splatoon 3 hits Japan sales record, beats Animal Crossing

Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Splatoon 3 sold 3.45 million units here over three days following its release Friday. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 2.68 million units in the days after its launch in 2020.

The Splatoon games pit two teams of four squids or octopuses against each other in a turf war, with the ability to shapeshift into humans wielding an array of ink weapons. Each team aims to splatter the most area with its ink.