JR Kyushu unveils new sightseeing train

A railway operator on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu has unveiled a new sightseeing train.

Kyushu Railway calls the train service "Futatsuboshi 4047." Futatsuboshi means "two stars" in Japanese. The company says it's a reference to the attractiveness of the prefectures of Saga and Nagasaki that the train will travel through. The service starts next Friday to coincide with the launch of a new bullet-train line in western Kyushu.

The train features pearl-colored carriages that are adorned with gold stripes and images of two stars.

The first and third carriages of the three-car train will be for reserved seats.

The middle car will have sofas and a counter where passengers can enjoy meals while watching the scenery go by.