Honda eyes reviving iconic NSX sports car as EV
When it was first introduced back in 1990, the Acura NSX served to demonstrate the technological prowess of Honda's luxury Acura brand, a strategy repeated with the launch of an all-new NSX in 2016. Now, Acura planners are giving thought to how they might bring the premium sports car back to demonstrate the brand's upcoming shift in direction.
While he declined to say whether a third-generation NSX is set to follow, "I would bet on it," said Vice President and Acura Brand Officer Jon Ikeda at American Honda Motor Co. And if it does, he said in an exclusive interview, "it's going to be [all-]electric."
Loosely based on the 1984 HP-X, the Honda Pininfarina eXperimental concept, the original NSX debuted as a 1990 model and was used to highlight such technological breakthroughs as the use of an all-aluminum body and chassis. It remained in production, with an ongoing series of tweaks, for the next 15 years.
After spending nearly a decade exploring ways to revive the iconic nameplate, Acura brought the NSX back in 2016, this time as a three-motor gas-electric hybrid. It was lightning fast, rocketing from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds, and used the unusual drivetrain's Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system to give it the sort of handling that even Ferrari struggled to match.
But production recently wrapped up with the end of a limited-edition run of NSX Type-S models. And, at least officially, Acura says it has no plan to bring the sports car back.
No official plan, but company officials tell another story on background, noting that a third-generation NSX would be the perfect platform to highlight the brand's shift from internal combustion to battery-electric propulsion. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 22
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
Nikkei - Sep 22
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
Reuters - Sep 22
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
NHK - Sep 21
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
NHK - Sep 21
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
Kyodo - Sep 21
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
weforum.org - Sep 21
The Japanese government is preparing to introduce a system for companies to pay salaries digitally – without going through bank accounts – by spring 2023.
videogameschronicle.com - Sep 20
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
It seems like everyone’s got a list of marketing strategies they are implementing for 2022.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
A P2P exchange platform is a type of cryptocurrencies that allows users to purchase and sell their digital funds directly.
bollyinside.com - Sep 16
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
wsau.com - Sep 16
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.
Nikkei - Sep 16
Prices of some vintage guitars in Japan have doubled since the start of the pandemic as what began as a pandemic hobby turned into an outlet for revenge spending.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 16
September 2022 – Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced the launch of Cent account, a new account type designed to allow every trader to trade with cent lots thus opening much smaller positions.
Moscow Times - Sep 15
Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.