Forever 21 is returning to Japan, trying to avoid repeating same mistake as last time
フォーエバー21 日本に再進出 脱ファストファッションで
In time, though, excitement for the brand faded, and the last Forever 21 Japan store in Japan closed in 2019, (though not before we snagged a few last-minute deals).
But in a fitting move for the brand with an eternally youthful name, the company is ready to start over, as it’s been announced that Forever 21 is coming back to Japan.
This time around, though, Forever 21 won’t be going it alone. Tokyo based apparel management company Adastria has entered a licensing agreement to run Forever 21 Japan, and that might help the brand’s second attempt to make it in Japan go better than its first. Among the reasons analysts cite for Forever 21 Japan’s 2019 closure is a product lineup that was too heavily focused on what was selling well in the U.S., as opposed to promoting items in the Forever 21 collection that matched the fashion desires of Japanese customers. ...continue reading
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
