Follow in the footsteps of samurai on Japan’s oldest trail
In the 1650s, a Buddhist priest and his companion set out from Tokyo, then called Edo, on a several hundred mile walk west along Japan’s Tokaido highway to Kyoto. Traveling like many under the auspices of a pilgrimage, the pair followed the era’s most important trail along rugged coastline, through wooded mountains, and over gushing rivers.
On route, they sampled local delicacies and took in famous landmarks: temples, shrines, castles, and the symmetrical beauty of Mount Fuji. They had mishaps too: at one point they were chased by a curly-tailed dog.
Unlike other travelers, however, these two men weren’t real; they were the main characters of a six-volume fictionalized guidebook called the Tokaido Meishoki (Famous Sites Along the Tokaido). In it, author Asai Ryoi, a Buddhist priest who had traveled the Tokaido, used his protagonists’ often humorous adventures to introduce readers to local culture, customs, and historical information centered on the road. He also included simple manga-like drawings—almost 150 years before the term was coined—to whet the appetite of readers traveling vicariously from the comfort of their tatami. ...continue reading
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
JESSEOGN - Sep 28
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 26
One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
NHK - Sep 23
Workers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport are busy closing off hundreds of luggage lockers to prevent explosives from being planted, ahead of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's state funeral on Tuesday.
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
NHK - Sep 20
Power outages and disruptions to cell phone services continue across the nation in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol.
with me JAPAN - Sep 20
I went to Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara the other day. It was my first time to visit a dog cafe and I had so much fun with the cute dogs
NHK - Sep 19
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 18
I'm going to take the longest distance limited express in Japan from Hakata (Fukuoka) to Miyazaki-kuko and try the only private compartment. It will take 5 hrs 49 min.