Japan's business mood worsens in third quarter, Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey shows
製造業で3期連続悪化 企業の景況感事前の予想反し
TOKYO, Oct 03 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' business mood worsened in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed on Monday, bolstering views that the weakening yen and its inflationary impact on business costs undermined a fragile economic recovery.
Adding to the gloom, fears of a global economic slowdown cloud the outlook for the export-reliant economy, which is still just emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.
Service-sector sentiment brightened a tad from three months ago, the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey showed, although retailers were less optimistic due to the rising cost of living blamed on higher commodity prices and the boost to import prices from the yen's declines. ...continue reading
Oct 03 (ANNnewsCH) - 3カ月ごとに企業の景気判断を調査する「日銀短観」で大企業・製造業の現状の判断を示す指数が3期連続で悪化しました。 ...continue reading
Reuters - Oct 03
Automation technology to boost Japan’s logistics industry
The logistics industry is paying attention to technology that automates work. Automation technology can bring efficiency and solve challenges that Japanese industries face.
Budget sushi mogul arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
GIC seeks Japan property deals as yen falls and tourists return
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Toyota president: California zero-emission requirements hard to meet
Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements, which seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, will be "difficult" to meet.
Japan's Daikin says it will assemble air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews Africa expansion
Daikin Industries will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as the Japanese company renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the company's India business said on Thursday.
Japan, China mark 50 years since normalization of ties amid tensions
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Analog Japan sinks to record low in global digital ranking
Japan has hit a new bottom in terms of global digital competitiveness, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, underscoring the country's difficulty in modernizing public- and private-sector systems.
Japan’s beer drinkers squirrel away suds in anticipation of price hikes
Beer sales typically decrease after the long, hot summer has ended, but they are continuing to rise in September as impending price hikes have consumers bucking that trend as they squirrel away their favorite brews.
NTT Docomo to invest $415 mil. in metaverse business
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
EV charging stations in Japan get boost from top travel agency JTB
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
Yoshinoya, Hanamaru Udon to raise prices from October
Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.
'Femtech' gains traction in Japanese worker benefits
From birth control to increased access to doctors, more Japanese companies are including so-called femtech services in their benefits package to address health concerns unique to their female workers.
Opinion: As Japan reopens, asset owners face better investment options, currency dilemmas
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
