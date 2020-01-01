Tokyo subway plans first fare hike in 28 years as ridership falls
TOKYO, Dec 07 (Nikkei) - Tokyo Metro will raise subway fares for the first time in 28 years as urban train operators nationwide grapple with ridership declines caused by the pandemic and a subsequent population exodus from Japan's biggest cities.
A ride with Tokyo Metro will start at 180 yen ($1.34) from the spring, up from the current 170 yen. This marks the first increase in nearly three decades, excluding consumption tax hikes.
Osaka Metro will also increase its starting fare by 10 yen in April 2023.
The changes represent one of the latest signs of the historic inflation sweeping across Japan.
Tokyo Metro's and Osaka Metro's passenger numbers were down by roughly half at one point in 2020 from 2019 as Japan urged residents to stay home and closed the door to foreign visitors. Average daily passengers on Kyoto's subways fell 33% in fiscal 2020 to 260,000. Subway ridership in northern Japan's Sendai remained 18% below fiscal 2019 levels in fiscal 2021. ...continue reading
Illuminated 'blue pond' in Hokkaido attracts tourists
NHK - Dec 08
A dreamy, illuminated "blue pond" in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is attracting many tourists.
Tokyo subway plans first fare hike in 28 years as ridership falls
12-Hour Overnight in Cheapest Class of Japan's New Sleeper Train | Ginga Express
travelgeek - Dec 05
This time, we are trying Japan's newest overnight train, West Express Ginga, which travels from Kyoto to Shingu in 12 hours. What is it like to sleep on reclining seats not beds on overnight train?
Japanese ritual dances earn spot on UNESCO list
NHK - Dec 01
UNESCO has decided to add a group of traditional Japanese dances performed across the country to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Japanese tourism trickling back to Hawaii
KHON2 News - Nov 30
Locals are not alone if they have noticed more Japanese visitors in Hawaii.
Japan’s Overnight Sleeper Train Sunrise Express First Class Adventure
At JAPAN - Nov 28
Tonight I took the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in the highest class seat "Single Deluxe Seat".
Is This a Hotel? Staying at a CONTAINER Hotel in Japan
travelgeek - Nov 28
This time, we are trying a hotel made of "containers" in Chiba, Japan. What is it like to sleep in a container?
Tokyo palace grounds open for 1st time in 3 years for autumn viewing
NHK - Nov 27
People enjoyed viewing autumn foliage inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the first time in three years as a section has been reopened to the public.
Foreigners enjoy "secret" autumn leaves
TV Asahi - Nov 22
With the autumn leaves in Tokyo already in the final stages, foreigners are visiting "secret" tourist spots. While being familiar to Japanese people, these autumn leaf locations have become special for foreigners.
Oarai Angler Fish Festival held for first time in 3 years
TV Asahi - Nov 21
For the first time since 2019, the popular Angler Fish Festival has returned to Oarai Town, Ibaraki Prefecture, where crowds of people enjoyed monkfish, a winter delicacy that represents Ibaraki.
Overnight Ferry Trip on the Rough Sea of Japan | Niigata to Hokkaido
Solo Travel Japan - Nov 21
I took Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Niigata to Hokkaido Japan and tried Deluxe cabin. But the weather was terrible. The ferry was swaying, pitching and rocking heavily during night.
Winter comes early to Japan
ANNnewsCH - Nov 19
Due to the influence of a cold airstream over the Japanese archipelago, 276 locations in Japan were observed as "winter days", the highest number this season, TV Asahi reports.
Foreign visitors to Japan double over one month
NHK - Nov 17
The number of foreign visitors to Japan in October more than doubled from the previous month. Government officials credit the surge to a weaker yen and a further easing of anti-coronavirus border controls.
Tokyo on foot | Yanesen
japan-guide.com - Nov 17
On this day trip, we explore the district of Yanesen, a classic example of one of Tokyo’s downtown areas, or shitamachi, located close to Ueno park.
Japan is finally ready to welcome back cruise ships
Stuff - Nov 16
Japan will lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic.
Tokyo taxi fares go up due to rising costs
NHK - Nov 14
Taxi fares in central Tokyo have gone up for the first time in 15 years amid rising operation costs.
