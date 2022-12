Amateur gymnasts in Japan set world record for back handsprings

, Dec 12 ( NHK ) - Amateur gymnasts in Japan have set a world record for the most people doing back handsprings simultaneously.

A gymnastics school in the southwestern city of Fukuoka organized the challenge on Sunday with the hope of being recognized by Guinness World Records.

The challenge attracted 172 participants from as young as five to those in their 60s.

Their feat would be recognized if all the participants perform back handsprings within 5 seconds and land on their feet without falling down.

They were allowed to make three attempts.