Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn

Japan itself drove most of the growth, with a 21% rise to 1.43 trillion yen, according to a report by the Association of Japanese Animations. Content distribution -- television, theatrical movies, DVD and other video, and streaming -- grew 33% to a total of 371.3 billion yen.

Streaming was a particular standout, surging roughly 70% to 154.3 billion yen, as consumers stuck with viewing habits established during the stay-at-home period of the pandemic. Viewers flocked to series based on popular manga, such as "Demon Slayer," "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "Tokyo Revengers."

The movie market grew 9% to 60.2 billion yen, with anime accounting for more than a third of box-office earnings for the year. "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time," part of the long-running "Evangelion" franchise, was Japan's highest-grossing movie in 2021, including live-action titles. "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" and "Belle" ("Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime") were also high in the rankings. ...continue reading