JAL and ANA offer greener flight options
Japan Airlines (JAL) has started experimentally operating what it calls a net-zero emissions charter flight, while All Nippon Airways has been using a "sharkskin" film that improves a plane's aerodynamics and allows less fuel to be burned.
JAL operated its first such flight, from Haneda Airport in Tokyo to Naha Airport in Okinawa, on Nov. 18. With the one-day tour costing 25,000 yen ($189) per person, the flight was boarded by some 250 tour-goers.
The plane flew on 40% sustainable aviation fuel made from a variety of sources including recycled waste oil. To achieve net zero, the carrier also "offsets" emissions by investing in forest preservation and taking other measures.
The flight's offset costs roughly 330 yen per person. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Jan 03
In the face of rising concerns about environmental degradation and a global move toward sustainability, two of Japan's top airlines have begun to transform their operations to greener practices.
france24.com - Dec 30
Many small railway lines across Japanese countryside carry sizeable losses.
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.
CNA - Dec 27
Japan will require COVID-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday (Dec 30), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 25
Today we will ride the most luxurious sleeper train in Japan, the Seven Stars in Kyushu around Kyushu.
inverelltimes.com.au - Dec 22
Visitor arrivals to Japan have jumped to almost one million in the first full month since the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years.
japan-guide.com - Dec 22
With Japan having a large selection of restaurants of an almost endless variety and with its complex culture and numerous unique customs, it can sometimes be a little stressful to dine out without worrying about making a cultural faux pas.
NHK - Dec 21
Japanese weather officials say regions along the Sea of Japan may see more snow than normal over the next three months.
NHK - Dec 20
Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
travelgeek - Dec 20
This time, we are trying the cheapest bed which looks like a capsule hotel on Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry from Shin-Moji(Fukuoka) to Yokosuka(Kanagawa).
NHK - Dec 19
Record snowfalls for a 24-hour period have been observed in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.
NHK - Dec 18
A railway operator in northern Japan has begun running train service along the scenic coastline equipped with a table-shaped heater called kotatsu.
JapanTravel - Dec 17
Shirakami-Sanchi, often referred to as the “Forest of Gods,” is a 130,000-hectare forest that stretches across the mountains of Northern Japan’s Aomori and Akita prefectures.
NIWA-Japanese Garden Collection - Dec 17
Korakuen, Kita-ku, Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, JAPAN
abs-cbn.com - Dec 16
International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan on Thursday after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. setting sail for the Indian Ocean from Yokohama port near Tokyo.
Nikkei - Dec 12
Niseko, a world-famous ski resort area in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, is suffering a severe labor shortage, forcing some hotels and resorts to operate at reduced occupancy heading into the peak season.