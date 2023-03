Japan’s Coffee Obsession explained

While Andy was in Japan he noticed that Coffee was everywhere and he really wasn't consuming the best of it.

In this video Coffee expert @jameshoffmann sets Andy on the right course to find some amazing Coffee and it takes him on a journey across the country to discover why there's so much Coffee in Japan. ...continue reading

Japan's great quake: 12 years later, 30,000 still unable to go home

Nikkei - Mar 11

More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.

60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over

soranews24.com - Mar 11

Thief tells owner what he's doing in "none of your concern," but brave senior disagrees.

Japanese tourist assaulted during Holi in Delhi, video goes viral

ap7am.com - Mar 11

A video of a group of men assaulting a Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in Delhi went viral on social media and it has led the Delhi Police to seek assistance from the Japanese embassy in identifying the victim.

Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon

space.com - Mar 11

A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.

World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan

The Telegraph - Mar 11

The world's first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO "luxury air cruiser" say it will bring science fiction to life.

To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday

The Japan News - Mar 11

People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government's eased mask-wearing guidelines.

Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak

Kyodo - Mar 10

The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.

Hot spring inn in western Japan searched over alleged poor sanitary practices

NHK - Mar 10

Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.

Japan parliament endorses Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor

Nikkei - Mar 10

Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.

Japan's producer prices up in February but pace eases

NHK - Mar 10

The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.

How did Japan become Buddhist? - History of Religions

Kings and Generals - Mar 10

Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and history of religions continues with an episode on how Japan became Buddhist.

Japan’s Coffee Obsession explained

Faultline - Mar 10

While Andy was in Japan he noticed that Coffee was everywhere and he really wasn't consuming the best of it.

Japan Airlines scraps US$48 promo fares after demand crashes website

themalaysianreserve.com - Mar 10

Japan Airlines Co. ended a campaign to sell steeply discounted tickets for domestic flights after demand overwhelmed the carrier's website.

Can Japan win the World Baseball Classic for a third time?

newsonjapan.com - Mar 10

Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.

Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism

newsonjapan.com - Mar 10

Japan's women's national team finished second in February's SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.