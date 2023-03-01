Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak
「ダイヤモンド・プリンセス」3年ぶり横浜に到着
Kyodo -- Mar 10
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.
After the ship, with a capacity of around 2,700 passengers, arrived at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal at 7:15 a.m., passengers descended for sightseeing.
The outbreak of infections on the Diamond Princess in February 2020 led to thousands being quarantined and left 13 of the over 700 infected crew and passengers dead. Japan suspended accepting foreign cruise ships the following month. ...continue reading
Mar 10 (ANNnewsCH) - 新型コロナの集団感染が発生した大型クルーズ船「ダイヤモンド・プリンセス」が3年ぶりに横浜港に到着しました。 ...continue reading
To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
