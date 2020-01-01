米国株投資の見通し
しかし、米国株は全部で6,000銘柄以上も存在するため、適当に選んで投資しても利益を出すことは難しいでしょう。
できれば、それぞれの銘柄を理解した上で投資したいところです。
米国株には、コカコーラやスターバックス、マクドナルドなど、世界に通用するブランド力があります。
スマホを開発したアップルや、電子書籍を普及させたアマゾンなど、新しいサービスを提供できるアイデアや技術力もあります。また短期間に成功まで至ったメタなど、ベンチャー企業が成長できるような土壌があります。
グーグルやマイクロソフトなどは成長に必要なインフラ系の技術もあります。
このようにアメリカでは企業がグローバル社会で生き抜く上で、負けない大きな競争力を持っていて、その結果、NYダウ平均が史上最高値を更新するなど成長を続けてきました。
米国株なら日本人から見ても馴染みの企業名がそろっていて、その企業が提供している商品やサービスが現在どの程度普及しているかどうかは、ある程度の予測もできると思います。
また、米国株を取り扱っている証券会社が多く、各証券会社から銘柄分析に必要な投資情報なども詳しく公開されています。情報が豊富な点は外国株式投資で米国株に投資する大きなポイントとなります。
米国株は長期的に検討できるトレンドがあるため、銘柄分析が苦手な株初心者にもお勧めの外国株です。
アメリカの企業は配当金が高いことでも有名なので、株を中長期で保有して配当金目当ての投資をする人もいます。
しかしながら、2022年は米国株にとって厳しい年になりました。
大きな下落を見せたりもしている背景にはインフレや利上げの影響を指摘する声が多いです。では、2023年はどのような動きになるでしょう。
今回は、米国株の見通しに焦点を当てて、今下落している原因や今後の米国株の動きについて見ていきましょう。
米国株が暴落している理由についてインフレ、インフレの長期化、金融引き締めという3つの観点からチェックしていこうと思います。
まず、米国株が暴落している理由として意図的なインフレの加速が挙げられます。
米国株は新型コロナウイルスの影響による経済悪化で、一時的に低調な株価が見られました。このような状況を打破するために、米国では利下げが積極的に行われてきた背景があります。
米国株は、新型コロナウイルスが世界的に流行を見せる中でも株価は堅調な動きを見せていました。また、利下げによるインフレが加速していたものの、新型コロナウイルスの影響を考慮し、経済を止めないためにも一定のインフレは許容していました。
次に、ウクライナ侵攻などインフレの長期化が一因として挙げられます。
新型コロナウイルスの影響で、インフレが加速している状況下で、ウクライナ侵攻が発生しました。新型コロナウイルスによる供給不足や利下げによるインフレが発生している中でのウクライナ侵攻で更に供給に制限がかけられてしまったのです。
このことで、より一層インフレが加速しました。
この現象は、米国だけに見られるものではありません。ウクライナ侵攻による供給の制限は、世界的なインフレ傾向をもたらしています。
ただし、前述した利下げなどの影響もあり、過去最高レベルのインフレが続いており、これによるインフレが進みすぎるリスクが懸念されるようになりました。
前述したインフレ懸念などに対応するために、米国のFRBは段階的利上げを実施しています。米国株全体を俯瞰できる代表的な指数であるS&P500は、2017年〜2021年まで基本的には上昇傾向が続いていました。
新型コロナウイルス流行時など一時的な下落は見られましたが、基本的に上昇傾向を見せていると言えます。むしろ、新型コロナウイルスが流行している2020年〜2021年間でも、大きな上昇を見せていたことは驚きです。
つまり、米国株はこれまでも安定的に上昇を見せており、幾度の経済危機や価格下落を乗り越えて、株価上昇を見せているのです。ただし、前述の通り短期〜中期的には一時的な下落が見られるため、注視は必要であると言えるでしょう。
nasdaq.com - Mar 15
Japan's top companies offered their largest pay increases in a quarter century on Wednesday, as the outcome of annual labour talks showed Japan Inc heeding Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's calls for higher wages to counter a surge in inflation.
Nikkei - Mar 10
Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.
NHK - Mar 10
The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.
NHK - Mar 08
Isuzu Motors is the latest entrant in Japan's increasingly competitive EV truck sector.
whtc.com - Mar 08
Japan logged a record current account deficit in January on persistent rises in the cost of importing fuel, government data showed on Wednesday.
whtc.com - Mar 08
Every March, management of major Japanese firms meet with unions for wage talks across industries that set the tone for employees’ pay in the new fiscal year.
NHK - Mar 07
The Tokyo District Court says the central government's decision to raise taxi fares in the capital is unreasonable as it forces taxi firms to raise fares regardless of their situations.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 06
2022年はここ数十年で稀に見る世界的なインフレの年だった。日本以外の多くの国がインフレ抑制のために金利を大きく引き上げたことで、昨年末からようやくインフレ低下の兆しが見えてきている。
Nikkei - Mar 04
Employees at Google's Japanese arm has unionized for the first time, as the wave of layoffs by big tech companies spreads beyond the U.S.
Reuters - Feb 28
Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Tuesday it filed criminal complaints against Dentsu and five other advertising firms as well as seven individuals over alleged bid-rigging on contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
NHK - Feb 28
Nissan Motor is planning to speed up its rollout of electric cars in some of its biggest markets. The Japanese automaker says it now expects hybrid and fully electric vehicles to make up 98 percent of its European sales by fiscal 2026.
NHK - Feb 25
Consumer prices in Japan rose at the fastest pace in over four decades in January. Electricity, gas, and food costs in particular, are soaring.
Nikkei - Feb 25
Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD confirmed Thursday the presence of a toxic chemical in electric buses for the Japanese market, saying the substance does not carry health risks while also indicating plans to end its use.
Nikkei - Feb 23
An avian influenza outbreak and rising feed costs are behind a shortage of chicken eggs in Japan that has led to rising prices for popular restaurant items including beef bowl dishes as well as the household staple mayonnaise.
NHK - Feb 23
Businesspeople from Japan and the United States have organized an event to promote the construction of a magnetic levitation railway for the US East Coast.