Tokyo train fares rise to cover accessibility upgrades and reduced demand
JR、私鉄各社ダイヤ改正 バリアフリーで10円値上げも
TOKYO, Mar 18 (Nikkei) - Train riders from Tokyo to Osaka are set to see fares go up as railways spend on accessibility improvements and try to offset a drop in travel.
Seven of the Tokyo area's biggest railway companies will raise fares on Saturday. The seven are East Japan Railway (JR East), subway operator Tokyo Metro, Odakyu Electric Railway, Seibu Railway, Tobu Railway, Sagami Railway and Tokyu Railways. ...continue reading
Mar 18 (ANNnewsCH) - JRと首都圏の私鉄各社は、18日からダイヤを改正しました。 ...continue reading
Tokyo Side Trips: 10 Places Around Mount Fuji
10 places to visit around Mount Fuji to inspire you for your future trip to Japan.
Hotels in western Japan urged not to request foreign residents' ID
The government in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.
'Harry Potter' theme park to open in Tokyo in June
Warner Bros. Studio Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the U.S. movie studio giant, will open a theme park based on the popular "Harry Potter" movie series in Japan on June 16.
Japan represents the epitome of honesty
Japan has stood out as potentially the most honest country in the world. A place where most stolen items are returned to their rightful owners. So will other countries take inspiration from the Japanese?
Cherry blossoms bloom early in Tokyo
Cherry blossoms have started blooming in Japan's capital. This is one of the earliest blooms since records began 70 years ago.
Japan That Will Blow Your Mind. The Weirdest Modern Country
This is Japan - the weirdest modern country in the world. It is a place where unimaginable technologies and cultural heritage are intertwined.
To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
Riding Japan’s Amazing International Jet Ferry | Japan - South Korea
Today we are going to be riding Japan’s international ferry, the Queen Beetle from Hakata, Japan to Busan, South Korea.
Discovering Japan's Hidden Gems: My Incredible Stay at a Container Hotel
In this video, I take you on a tour of a Japanese hotel made entirely of containers. I'll show you the room layout, amenities, and share my thoughts on the overall experience.
Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.
70% of Japan flight attendants report photos taken of them secretly
Around 70 percent of flight attendants in Japan have reported that photos had been or likely had been taken of them surreptitiously, an aviation trade union said Thursday, calling for tougher penalties against the act.
Japan Weather Bureau: La nina has ended, 70% chance of normal weather pattern in spring
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the La Nina weather pattern has ended and that there was a 70% chance of normal weather patterns in the Northern Hemisphere spring.
Japan Airlines scraps US$48 promo fares after demand crashes website
Japan Airlines Co. ended a campaign to sell steeply discounted tickets for domestic flights after demand overwhelmed the carrier’s website.
JAL website almost inaccessible as campaign launches
Japan Airlines' website for reserving and purchasing air tickets has become almost inaccessible. The airline says access to the website surged amid a sales campaign.
The Japan You Never Knew | VICE Guide to Ehime
Ehime is one of the top emerging travel destinations in Japan! Only a short flight from Tokyo, Ehime is on Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s four major islands.
