Fire Ceremony and Luxury Dining by Japan’s Highest Lake

Shizuka visits Nikko for a wonderful luxury retreat in the mountains. She gets to witness an engaging fire ritual, where rhythmic chanting and the leaping flames of holy cedar transports you to an otherworldly scene.

After the tour of the temple's main hall and scenic spots like Chuzenji Lake and Kegon Falls, Shizuka enjoys a fancy kaiseki meal in the Ritz Carlton’s dining room. The delicate art of kaiseki course dining is brought to life by the regional quality of unique mashiko-yaki ware and cuisine infused with Tochigi spirit. ...continue reading

'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip

euronews - Mar 22

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.

Model Jessica Michibata, friend arrested over MDMA possession

Japan Today - Mar 22

Fashion model Jessica Michibata and a male friend have been arrested at a hotel in Tokyo on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA, police said.

Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title

foxsports.com - Mar 21

A home-run robbery, terrific pitching, momentum-squashing catches, a game-tying three-run home run, punching back, and ear-splitting noise and commotion: The World Baseball Classic semifinal between Mexico and Japan had it all.

Mother arrested for abandoning baby in locker

TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 21

Police have arrested a 33-year-old mother on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of a baby in a coin locker at a station in Osaka.

Japan's prime minister gets standing ovation in Delhi

ANI News - Mar 21

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the 41st Sapru House lecture on "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" in Delhi on March 20.

Newly discovered orchid in Japan has glass-like petals

CNN - Mar 21

Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.

Prosecutors will not file an appeal to top court in retrial of 1966 murder case

NHK - Mar 21

Tokyo prosecutors have decided not to appeal a Tokyo High Court decision ordering a retrial for an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family nearly six decades ago.

Nanao releases first book in 10 years, exposes the beauty of Yakushima

NOJ - Mar 21

Actress Nanao publishes her second photo book for the first time in 10 years!

Kishida heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

Al Jazeera - Mar 21

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way by train to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trip that coincides with a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.

Summer Sonic returns to international-heavy lineups with Kendrick Lamar, Blur, The Strokes, Lizzo and Foo Fighters

iq-mag.net - Mar 21

Japan's marquee international festivals are heralding a return to form with lineups featuring some of the world's biggest stars.

Japan plans $75 bln investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China

Reuters - Mar 20

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention.

Tokyo subway sarin attack remembered 28 years on

NHK - Mar 20

People in Tokyo are remembering the victims of the deadly sarin gas attack on the city's subway system nearly three decades ago.

Tokyo's cherry trees set for earliest full bloom in 70 years

TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 20

The Yoshino cherry trees in Tokyo are likely to reach their peak soon with the Japan Meteorological Agency expected to report the flowers are in full bloom as early as Monday afternoon.

The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal

60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20

It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.