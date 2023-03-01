Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record
TOKYO, Mar 23 (Kyodo) - Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
More than 80 percent of the flowers on a "Somei Yoshino" tree at Yasukuni Shrine, used by the agency as a yardstick to measure the annual event, were in bloom, fulfilling the full-bloom criteria nine days earlier than average and five days earlier than in 2022.
The trees in Tokyo were flowering at the earliest time since observations began in 1953, matching records seen in 2020 and 2021. ...continue reading
Exploring Osaka For The First Time
Alina Mcleod - Mar 23
Osaka is a must for every itinerary in Japan. This city has a very different energy compared to Tokyo, considered to be the foodie capital of the country and home to many historical monuments.
Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record
Kyodo - Mar 23
Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Riding Japan's Northernmost Island Express from Hakodate to Sapporo Hokkaido | Hokuto Express
travelgeek - Mar 21
Today, we are traveling on Hokuto Limited Express from Hakodate to Sapporo in Hokkaido for 4 hours. Please relax and enjoy the Japan's northenmost island train.
Tokyo expected to hit full bloom Monday
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 19
People are enjoying cherry blossom viewing parties at Ueno Park for the first time in four years.
Tokyo train fares rise to cover accessibility upgrades and reduced demand
Nikkei - Mar 18
Train riders from Tokyo to Osaka are set to see fares go up as railways spend on accessibility improvements and try to offset a drop in travel.
Tokyo Side Trips: 10 Places Around Mount Fuji
japan-guide.com - Mar 18
10 places to visit around Mount Fuji to inspire you for your future trip to Japan.
Hotels in western Japan urged not to request foreign residents' ID
Kyodo - Mar 17
The government in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.
'Harry Potter' theme park to open in Tokyo in June
Nikkei - Mar 16
Warner Bros. Studio Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the U.S. movie studio giant, will open a theme park based on the popular "Harry Potter" movie series in Japan on June 16.
Japan represents the epitome of honesty
WION - Mar 16
Japan has stood out as potentially the most honest country in the world. A place where most stolen items are returned to their rightful owners. So will other countries take inspiration from the Japanese?
Cherry blossoms bloom early in Tokyo
NHK - Mar 14
Cherry blossoms have started blooming in Japan's capital. This is one of the earliest blooms since records began 70 years ago.
Japan That Will Blow Your Mind. The Weirdest Modern Country
Anton somewhere - Mar 11
This is Japan - the weirdest modern country in the world. It is a place where unimaginable technologies and cultural heritage are intertwined.
To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
Riding Japan’s Amazing International Jet Ferry | Japan - South Korea
Solo Solo Travel - Mar 11
Today we are going to be riding Japan’s international ferry, the Queen Beetle from Hakata, Japan to Busan, South Korea.
Discovering Japan's Hidden Gems: My Incredible Stay at a Container Hotel
Experience JAPAN - Mar 11
In this video, I take you on a tour of a Japanese hotel made entirely of containers. I'll show you the room layout, amenities, and share my thoughts on the overall experience.
Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak
Kyodo - Mar 10
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.
70% of Japan flight attendants report photos taken of them secretly
Kyodo - Mar 10
Around 70 percent of flight attendants in Japan have reported that photos had been or likely had been taken of them surreptitiously, an aviation trade union said Thursday, calling for tougher penalties against the act.
