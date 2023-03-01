Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record

More than 80 percent of the flowers on a "Somei Yoshino" tree at Yasukuni Shrine, used by the agency as a yardstick to measure the annual event, were in bloom, fulfilling the full-bloom criteria nine days earlier than average and five days earlier than in 2022.

The trees in Tokyo were flowering at the earliest time since observations began in 1953, matching records seen in 2020 and 2021. ...continue reading