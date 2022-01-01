Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.

'Met with the master himself, Tadao Ando to review and discuss a dream project we have been working on for the past two years,' captioned the reality TV star, 42.

Tadao, 81, is considered the most famous architect in Japan and recognized worldwide for his 'minimalist concrete buildings.'

Kim flew to Japan to look over designs with Tadao for an impressive structure that will be built in Palm Springs, California.

She continued: 'I visited his office in Japan so that we could make the finishing touches before we break ground.'