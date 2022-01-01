Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando
dailymail.co.uk -- Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
'Met with the master himself, Tadao Ando to review and discuss a dream project we have been working on for the past two years,' captioned the reality TV star, 42.
Tadao, 81, is considered the most famous architect in Japan and recognized worldwide for his 'minimalist concrete buildings.'
Kim flew to Japan to look over designs with Tadao for an impressive structure that will be built in Palm Springs, California.
She continued: 'I visited his office in Japan so that we could make the finishing touches before we break ground.'
Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple
NOJ - Apr 06
A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.
$4 vs $200 Haircut in Tokyo
SHUNchan - Apr 06
My friend and I went to the cheapest and most expensive hair salons in Tokyo!
Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district
stripes.com - Apr 05
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo
NHK - Apr 03
Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds
NHK - Apr 01
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs
Japan Today - Mar 30
A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Search continues for missing crew member in Kyoto boat capsizing
NHK - Mar 30
Police and firefighters continued their search on Wednesday for a crew member of a boat that capsized in a river in Kyoto Prefecture.
Japan's poorest slum
Oriental Pearl - Mar 30
The poorest slum in Japan is defiantly not what you'd expect. Japan is one of the richest countries in the world, but the difference between rich and poor is huge.
"I was beaten by my son with an iron pipe" - 'Knife man' dies in police shooting
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 26
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
Here's why Japanese gangsters are taking roadway authorities to court
Firstpost - Mar 26
Japan's notorious gangsters are taking the roadway authorities to court. Why?
Man indicted for killing university student with thallium
Japan Today - Mar 26
Prosecutors in Osaka have indicted a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old woman in Kyoto last October by poisoning her with thallium.
Twin boys fall to death from 7th floor window
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 25
Two 2-year-old twin boys fell to their deaths from the 7th floor of their apartment in Nagoya City on Friday, with the possibility that furniture was used to step out of a window.
Vietnamese woman acquitted of abandoning stillborn twins
NHK - Mar 24
Japan's Supreme Court has acquitted a Vietnamese woman of abandoning the bodies of her stillborn twins, overturning lower court rulings.
Yakuza-related police investigations hit three-decade low
Japan Times - Mar 23
The number of members and associate members of yakuza crime syndicates investigated by police in 2022 fell below 10,000 for the first time since Japan enacted the anti-organized crime law in 1991, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.
