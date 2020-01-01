North Korea missile eludes radar, posing challenge for Japan defense

Japan's Ministry of Defense saw a risk that the missile, launched at around 7:22 a.m., would land in the vicinity of the northern main island of Hokkaido, based on Self-Defense Force radar and other information. The Cabinet Secretariat issued an alert for the island about 30 minutes after launch.

The alert was retracted after about 20 minutes, when it was determined that the missile would not land in the Hokkaido area. It did not fall within Japan's territory or exclusive economic zone.

At a subsequent press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile disappeared from radar immediately after it was detected.

The Defense Ministry usually announces a missile's altitude, flight distance, and point of impact within an hour or two of launch. As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, no such announcement had been made. ...continue reading