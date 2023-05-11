How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes that sell for $230 each
Outside the temperature is a freezing -8C on a clear December day, but inside the greenhouse the thermometer clocks in around 36C.
Nakagawa has been growing mangoes in the snowy Tokachi region of Japan’s northernmost island since 2011. He sells them for as much as $230 each. He never thought an experiment in sustainable farming would one day yield the world’s most expensive mangoes.
Nakagawa switched to mango cultivation following years in the oil business, where surging prices convinced him of the need to look beyond fossil fuels. Under the guidance of another mango farmer from the southern prefecture of Miyazaki, who claimed it was feasible to grow the fruit in winter months, Nakagawa founded his farm and established his startup Noraworks Japan. A few years later he trademarked his mango brand as Hakugin no Taiyo, which translates to “Sun in the Snow.”
Nakagawa’s secret is using the two natural resources his homeland of Hokkaido is famous for—snow and onsen hot springs. He stores snow from the winter months and uses it in the summer to cool his greenhouses, tricking the fruits into delaying blooming. Then in the winter he uses natural hot springs to warm the greenhouse and harvest roughly 5,000 mangoes out of season.
The process allows the mangoes to ripen during the cooler months when few insects are around, which means no use of pesticides. Hokkaido’s low-humidity climate also reduces the need for mold-removing chemicals. Plus, harvesting in the winter—when farmers have less work—allows better access to labor at a time when Japan faces a worker shortage, particularly in rural areas. ...continue reading
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 12
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.
The Star - May 12
One of Japan's leading drinks makers is planning an unorthodox way to cut its carbon emissions, utilising a ubiquitous device in the nation: the vending machine.
MSN - May 12
Picture this: you're sitting in a traditional Japanese teahouse, surrounded by the vibrant colours and flavours of a bountiful feast.
staradvertiser.com - May 12
With Kofukuji Temple's five-story pagoda reflecting on its surface, Sarusawa Pond is one of Nara's most famous scenic spots. Unfortunately, the clarity of the stagnant pond hasn't been nearly as picturesque.
soranews24.com - May 12
A meeting was held this week by Japan's House of Councilors Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Among the topics discussed: tattoos.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 11
The Tokyu Toyoko Line, which had been suspended due to the lightning strike, resumed operation around 8:30 pm on Thursday.
gulfnews.com - May 11
Video of the apparent fireballs lit up social media on Wednesday night, with residents and users speculating on what might have caused the unusual display.
NHK - May 11
A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.
Business Mirror - May 11
Wearing a white tank top inside a foggy greenhouse at his farm in Otofuke on the island of Hokkaido in Japan, Hiroyuki Nakagawa plucks ripened mangoes ready to be packed and shipped.
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Japan Today - May 11
Two Japanese businessmen were handed suspended prison sentences on Thursday in the latest convictions in a bribery scandal surrounding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.